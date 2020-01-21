Hyundai Aura launched in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival priced at Rs 5.79 lakh

The Hyundai Aura has been launched today in India at a starting price of Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Aura will find its place above the Xcent in Hyundai's product portfolio. The Aura is based on the Grand i10 Nios and hence up-front, shares the design language with its hatchback. The cabin layout of this sub-four-metre sedan is also identical to the Grand i10 Nios. However, it comes with a slight variation in the colour scheme in order to make it stand out from the latter.

The Hyundai Aura comes with a plethora of features, some of them being segment-first like the wireless mobile charging. Apart from this, Aura's equipment list offers a 7.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system which offers support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play. In addition to this, there are projector headlamps and fog-lamps on offer as well. The Aura comes with LED daytime running lights. Automatic climate control along with rear-ac vents are also part of this compact sedan's feature list.

The Hyundai Aura comes with three engine options. There are two petrol and one diesel engine on offer. The petrol line-up of the Hyundai Aura consists of a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder unit which is capable of churning out 83 hp of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged unit as well which is good for 100 hp of power along with 171 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged unit capable of churning out 74 hp of power along with 190 Nm of peak torque. All of these engines are BS6 compliant.

As standard, the Hyundai Aura will be available with a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre diesel units are going to come with a 5-speed AMT on select variants. The Hyundai Aura is being offered in five variants. These are namely E, S, SX, SX+ and SX (O). Hyundai will also be offering a CNG derivative of the Aura which will exclusively be available in the S trim with a manual transmission.

In terms of safety, the Hyundai Aura comes with dual-airbags along with ABS and EBD as standard. There is a rear parking camera with sensors along with ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Dimensionally, the Hyundai Aura measures 3995 mm in length, 1680 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The Hyundai Aura is going to compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Volkswagen Ameo and Tata Tigor in the compact sedan segment.