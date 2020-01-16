Hyundai Aura interiors teased ahead of 21st January launch: Here’s what to expect!

Hyundai Aura interiors have been teased ahead of its India launch on 21st January. The Aura was unveiled a few days back but the interiors were kept under the wraps at the moment only to be revealed at a later stage. Bookings for the Hyundai Aura have already begun at a token amount of Rs 10,000. As one can see in the video, the upcoming Hyundai Aura will have a similar cabin layout as the Grand i10 Nios on which it is based. However, the Aura will get a darker theme compared to the Nios for a sportier feel and appearance. The cabin of the sub 4m sedan will come with a dual-tone colour scheme. The Aura will also get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Watch Hyundai Aura interiors teaser video here:

Moreover, the cabin also get a 5.3-inch display along with an analogue tachometer and it is the same unit that is present on the Grand i10 Nios. There are also small AC vents shaped like a turbine and this along with the gear knob and the inner door handle all are reminiscent of the Grand i10 Nios. In terms of features, the Hyundai Aura will get some interesting ones like wireless charging, rear AC vents, rear parking camera and sensors along with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and more.

Now coming to the powertrain, Hyundai Aura will come with three BS6 compliant engine options. These include a 83hp/114Nm 1.2-litre petrol, 100hp/172Nm 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 75hp/190Nm 1.2-litre diesel engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine will get a CNG option as well. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual along with an AMT and the turbo-petrol engine will have the manual option only.

More details on the Hyundai Aura including its price to be out on 21st January, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with us for more such updates!