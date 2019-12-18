Hyundai Aura India unveil tomorrow: Key facts on Maruti Suzuki Dzire challenger!

Hyundai is all set to unveil its Aura compact sedan in India tomorrow. A couple of days back, the company revealed the design sketches of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival and from the pictures, the car certainly looks quite appealing. The new Hyundai Aura is essentially a successor to the company's Xcent. Just like the Xcent was based on the Grand i10, in the same way, the upcoming Hyundai Aura will be a derivative of the company's Grand i10 Nios. This looks quite evident from the design sketches as you can see a lot of similarities between the two especially at the front. Going by those images, it is also quite clear that the Aura will get a sporty design language that should give it some benefit over its competition. While the design sketches show a quite radical design, it will be toned down on the final production model.

The upcoming Hyundai Aura will get options for both petrol and diesel engines. The car will get power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is good for developing 83hp of power along with 113Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel unit will be a 1.2-litre-three cylinder unit that develops 74hp of power along with 190Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT and the engines will be BS6 compliant.

Apart from the Dzire, the Aura will go up against the likes of the Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and the Volkswagen Ameo in the segment. Prices are expected to be in the range of Rs 5.8 lakh to Rs 8.7 lakh (ex-showroom). After its unveil tomorrow, the Hyundai Aura will be launched in India early next year. Pricing and other details to be revealed at the time of launch only.

