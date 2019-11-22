Hyundai Aura India unveil on 19th December: Key facts about Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival

Hyundai India is all set to unveil the Aura on 19th December. As per the company, the name of this upcoming sedan is inspired by 'vibrance of positivity' and the 'spirit to go the distance'. The upcoming Hyundai Aura is expected to replace the Xcent in the company's line up and will be offered with three engine options including two petrol and a diesel. Based on the Grand i10 Nios, the upcoming Aura will get a 1.2-litre Kappa Dual VTVT petrol engine that will come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or an option of a 5-speed AMT. The diesel engine, on the other hand, will also be shared from the Nios hatchback. This is the 1.2-litre U2 CRDi engine that will get a 5-speed manual and AMT transmission options. Last but definitely not the least, the Aura will get a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine from the Venue. This motor will come only with a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a 7-speed DCT.

All these engines will be BS-VI compliant in order to meet the stringent emission norms. Some noteworthy features on the Hyundai Aura include new LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a large cascade grille, diamond-cut alloy wheels and LED tail lamps. After its official unveiling on 19th December, the Hyundai Aura is expected to be launched in India at the Auto Expo 2020.

As already mentioned, the Aura is expected to be the Xcent replacement but will arrive as a slightly more premium offering. Once launched, the Hyundai Aura will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor and the Volkswagen Ameo. When it comes to pricing, the Hyundai Aura is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the Hyundai Aura to be out on 19th December, so stay tuned with us for all the updates.