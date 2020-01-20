Hyundai Aura India launch tomorrow: Price expectations of Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival

Hyundai is all set to launch the Aura compact sedan in India tomorrow. It is essentially a derivative of the Grand i10 Nios and will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze in the sub-four-meter sedan segment. We expect the prices of the Hyundai Aura to fall in-between Rs 5.8 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Aura will be offered with three engine options. These include a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol unit good for 83 hp of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there will be a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit on offer as well which will churn out 99 hp of power along with 171 Nm of peak torque. The diesel derivative will be a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged unit good for 74 hp and 190 Nm of peak torque. All these engines are going to be BS6 compliant.

As standard, the Hyundai Aura will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.2-litre diesel will be offered with a 5-speed AMT unit as well.

On the inside, the Hyundai Aura will offer an identical dashboard layout as that of the Grand i10 Nios. There will be minor changes in terms of colour schemes, in order to differentiate it from Grand i10 Nios. However, it will too come with the same feature line-up. The equipment list will include a 7-inch infotainment system which will offer smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Furthermore, there will be a wireless charging, automatic climate control and a number to name a few.

Stay tuned to Express Drives as we will be bringing you all the latest updates straight from the launch event of this sub-four-meter sedan.