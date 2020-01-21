Hyundai Aura India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Hyundai Aura India Launch, Reviews, Images, Price Live Coverage: The Hyundai Xcent is being replaced by a brand new model which Hyundai has already debuted. It is called the Hyundai Aura and it will be the brand's new premium sub-compact sedan to take on rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze. Ford Aspire and the Volkswagen Ameo. The Aura made its debut in December 2019, and it shares its underpinnings with the Grand i10 Nios using a new platform and a brand new exterior design. At the time of its debut, the interior was not revealed. Today, however, Hyundai will reveal the Aura entirely. Additionally, all engines in the Aura, petrol and diesel with automatic transmission options will be BS6 compliant. The Hyundai Aura will be launched in India and we expect it to be priced between Rs 6-9 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned for more updates.

