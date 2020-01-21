  1. Auto
  2. car-news
  3. hyundai aura india launch live price in india features variants specs images live updates

Hyundai Aura India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Hyundai Aura Launch, Images, Price in India Live Updates: The brand new Hyundai Aura will be launched in India today to take on rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and the Ford Aspire as a brand new sub-compact sedan from the Korean automaker

By: | Updated: January 21, 2020 7:41 am

Hyundai Aura India Launch, Reviews, Images, Price Live Coverage: The Hyundai Xcent is being replaced by a brand new model which Hyundai has already debuted. It is called the Hyundai Aura and it will be the brand's new premium sub-compact sedan to take on rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze. Ford Aspire and the Volkswagen Ameo. The Aura made its debut in December 2019, and it shares its underpinnings with the Grand i10 Nios using a new platform and a brand new exterior design. At the time of its debut, the interior was not revealed. Today, however, Hyundai will reveal the Aura entirely. Additionally, all engines in the Aura, petrol and diesel with automatic transmission options will be BS6 compliant. The Hyundai Aura will be launched in India and we expect it to be priced between Rs 6-9 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned for more updates.

Read More

Live Blog

Hyundai Aura India Launch Live: Hyundai Aura 2020 Expected Price, Features, Images, Color Variants

Highlights

    The Hyundai Aura made its debut in December 2019 and it shares the same platform used by the Grand i10 Nios. The Aura borrows heavily from the Grand i10 Nios in terms of design, albeit the rear section of the vehicle is all new. The Aura will rival the Dzire, Amaze, Aspire, and the Ameo in the sub-compact sedan segment in India.

    RELATED VIDEOS

    Next Stories
    1Kia Carnival India Review: Good to beat Toyota Innova Crysta as India’s most desired MPV?
    2BS6 Ford EcoSport launched at Rs 8.04 lakh: 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine discontinued
    3BS-VI Ashok Leyland truck deliveries commence: First batch delivered in Delhi