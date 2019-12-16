Hyundai Aura design sketches revealed: World premier of Maruti Dzire rival on 19th Dec!

Hyundai is all set to reveal an all-new compact sedan i.e. the Aura in India on 19th December. Set to compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the Aura is essentially the next-generation iteration of the Xcent. Ahead of the official unveiling due this week, Hyundai has now revealed the design sketches of this upcoming product. Now, just as the Xcent was a derivative of the Grand i10, the Aura will also stand as a derivative of the Grand i10 Nios. And hence, both these cars will share plenty of design attributes. This becomes quite apparent even from the design sketches.

The front of the Aura looks identical to the Nios, however, the side profile as well as the rear end, portray their individual identity. Going by the design sketches, it seems that the Aura will have a sporty exterior design. That said, the extravagant aesthetics of seen on the design sketches of the Aura are bound to be toned down in the final production-ready model.

Though the exteriors of the Aura will be slightly different in comparison to the Nios, the interiors of the same are expected to be quite identical to the former. Though, Hyundai might change the colour scheme to give the Aura a more premium ambience. That said, the equipment list of the same is likely to match. The Aura too will get semi-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, multi-functional steering wheel, automatic climate control among others.

The engine line-up of the Aura will consist of petrol as well as diesel options. The petrol engine option will be a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder unit capable of churning out 83 hp of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be BS6 compliant. The diesel derivative will be a 3-cylinder, turbocharged unit good for 74 hp along with 190 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine will be launched in BS6 configuration. Transmission options will consist of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT unit.

Prices of the Hyundai Aura are likely to fall in the range of Rs 5.8 lakh to Rs 8.7 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Volkswagen Ameo and the Tata Tigor.