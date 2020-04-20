Hyundai Aura CNG variant explained: Only CNG model in segment

The Hyundai Aura is the only subcompact sedan in India that is offered as a petrol, diesel and a bi-fuel model. While its sister hatchback the Nios was recently launched in CNG avatar, what does its bigger brother have to offer?

The Hyundai India launched its new and premium rival to the Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Ford Aspire in earlier this year. The Hyundai Aura made its debut in December 2019 and was subsequently launched in India in January 2020. While the Aura offered all new BS6 compliant petrol and diesel models with automatic transmission options, it also threw in a CNG Bi-Fuel version of the sub-4 metre sedan. The Aura is priced between Rs 5.8 lakh to Rs 9.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The Aura CNG model is only offered in a single variant. It is offered in the ’S’ variant positioned just above the base ‘E’ variant. The Hyundai Aura CNG is priced at Rs 7.2 lakh (ex-showroom). So for that money, we try to take a closer look at what you get with the CNG version of the Aura over the base model, but also what all does it miss out from higher-spec versions.

The Aura CNG is powered by Hyundai’s 1,179cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine which has been tuned to run on CNG. The CNG variant of the engine develops 68hp and 95Nm of torque. The engine offers lower performance than its standard trim as the petrol-only version of the Aura offers 82hp and 113Nm of torque. While the standard petrol model is also offered with a 5-speed AMT option, the CNG variant of the Aura is available with a 5-speed manual only.

Hyundai offers a decent amount of features with the Aura CNG. Over the base ‘E’ model, the safety features in the Aura CNG include the addition of central locking, projector fog lamps, rear defogger, Day & Night mirror, speed sensing door auto-lock, and impact sensing door unlock. While it offers the standard mandatory safety features, the Aura CNG offers rear parking sensors, but it misses out on the rear parking camera.

When it comes to exterior styling features, the Aura CNG being offered on un S trim misses out on many of the styling features from the higher-spec models. It does not get the gloss black front grille or projector headlamps. But LED DRLs positioned in the boomerang design on the front grille are included. Being a manual only variant, the Aura CNG uses 14-inch steel wheels. The S trim also helps the Aura CNG to be offered with body-coloured bumpers, wing mirrors and door handles which are not offered as standard. But the turn indicators are not positioned on the wing mirrors of the Aura CNG like is on the higher-spec models.

The interior of the Aura CNG uses the dual-tone grey combination for the cabin. It gets the satin bronze finish on the dash, and centre console. Adjustable rear headrests are standard on the Aura, but the CNG model also gets the centre armrest with cup holders for the rear passengers. The driver, however, is not left out in the Aura CNG from its higher-spec counterparts. The Aura CNG does not get the 5.3-inch digital speedometer with MID from its higher-spec trims, the Aura CNG uses analogue dials instead.

The Aura CNG being offered in the ’S’ trim features the standard 2-DIN audio system and does not get a touchscreen infotainment system. Therefore, there is no Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Arkamys premium sound system or voice recognition. But it does offer Bluetooth and USB connectivity and offers steering mounted controls for the audio system. The wireless phone charger in the Aura is only reserved for the top-spec SX (+) and SX (O) trim. The Aura CNG does not get them and nor does it offer cruise control. It offers manual AC controls but does include rear AC-vents with a rear power outlet as well. The front passengers do get a USB charger. Power windows for all doors are included in the Aura CNG, along with adjustable steering wheel, driver seat height and keyless entry.

In terms of colour options, the Aura is available in a total of 6 colours. The Aura CNG is available in all of them which include Vintage Brown, Alpha Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver and Polar White.

While the CNG version of the Aura is offered in a lower-spec variant, the equipment offered is decent and ticks all the right boxes. While the projector headlamps, the touchscreen infotainment system and the drop in performance might be deal-breaker for some, the benefits in fuel efficiency may outweigh all of them if that’s what you’re looking for. The Nios hatchback, on which the Aura is based on does offer CNG options in two different variants, a higher spec that is better equipped. Whether the Aura will be offered with a higher-spec CNG model is not yet confirmed, but it is likely should Hyundai seem a demand for the model.

