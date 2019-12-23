Hyundai Aura BS-VI diesel: Expected service costs and precautions explained

The Hyundai Aura will use BS-VI engines in its line up. While we are slowly warming up to the new technology, there still are a lot of questions. We've got more than a few questions on our social media feed about the BS-VI technology for diesel engines. This was right after the Aura was unveiled. Here are the answers to those questions. Please keep in mind that these answers have been compiled from various people in the know and haven't been answered by Hyundai India directly.

Has the service interval changed from a regular Xcent (the Aura predecessor)?

The source says that the service interval hasn't changed and will likely stay at 10,000km. The service cost too will not differ - for both petrol and diesel BS-VI Aura vehicles over the Xcent BS-IV. Moreover, Hyundai's flexible warranty too is being offered on the Aura. One has the choice of three years/100,000km or four years /50,000km or five years /40,000km along with road-side assistance with the Aura.

Any extras involved in servicing the vehicle, especially the diesel?

The Hyundai Aura diesel uses the Lean Nitrox Trap or LNT method. In this procedure, the engine is slightly modified to meet the upcoming emission norms. Use of new injectors and a diesel particulate filter are few of the modifications. So, in this fashion, there are no extra parts required during the short term service. The source says that 20,000km fuel filter replacement with the Xcent, will be retained in the Aura too. Were the Aura to use the more expensive Selective Catalytic Reduction method or SCR, then an extra consumable that is made of urea and deionized water is used. This has to be topped depending on the consumption or at every 10,000km.

Any precautions to be taken for the Aura BS-VI car?

Nothing specifically that one wouldn't be doing for the BS-IV Xcent, actually. The source revealed that the owner should ensure that BS-VI fuel (will be widely available soon) is used and follow the recommended service schedules.

The Hyundai Aura will be available with two petrol and one diesel engine. As far as the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and turbocharged diesel engine are concerned, they vastly remain the same from the BS-IV versions. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol is borrowed from the Venue but is detuned for use here. For the latter, Hyundai will offer only a 5-speed manual transmission while the others will have an optional AMT too. Hyundai is all set to launch the Aura sedan in the coming months, most likely before the Auto Expo 2020.