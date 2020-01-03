Hyundai Aura bookings open at Rs 10,000: India launch on 21 January

Hyundai India is set to launch an all-new sedan in the country on 21 January and the bookings have been opened today at a token amount of Rs 10,000. Bookings can be made on Hyundai's website or at any of its authorised dealerships. When launched, Hyundai Aura will compete with Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, and Volkswagen Ameo. Based on the same platform as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios but will carry distinctive changes to the exterior and the list of features will be more extensive.

Besides its all-new design, Hyundai Aura will also boast of a BS-VI compliant engine lineup that will include a 1.2-litre Kappa T-GDI petrol engine that makes 81 hp and 113 Nm, and a new 1.2-litre ECOTORQ diesel engine that puts out 74 hp and 190 Nm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT.

Hyundai will also offer a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine as well which can develop a maximum power output of 99 hp and 171 Nm of torque, however, it will only be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission. There will also be a CNG option for the 1.2-litre petrol engine.

“Today we mark the beginning of the new decade with the commencement of bookings for the Hyundai Aura. The Hyundai Aura propagates ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. With its Modern Unique Design, inspired by the ‘Spirit to go the distance’ and the ‘Zeal to go beyond limits’, we are confident that Hyundai Aura will make a mark in its segment,” Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said.

Hyundai to launch 44 Electrified vehicles globally by 2025: Flying car also in plans!

Interior of the Aura is based on the recently introduced Grand i10 Nios with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple Carplay and Android Auto and uses a set of Arkamys Premium Sound system.

The driver gets a 5.3-inch instrument panel and MID along with wireless charging for mobile devices. Hyundai says that the cabin has been engineered for a refined and comfortable experience and special work has gone in to make the vehicle more spacious and also improve NVH levels.