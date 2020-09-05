Hyundai asks owners of 2 lakh recalled vehicles to park outside, here’s why!

Hyundai's spokesman Michael Stewart said the company's North America safety team met on Friday and decided that the Santa Fe SUVs should not be parked in the garages. Post the further review, it was determined that out of an abundance of caution, customers should park the said vehicles outside until the recall is completed, Stewart said.

Hyundai has asked the owners of the 2 lakh recalled vehicles to park their cars outside. The company issued a recall to fix a defect that could cause engine fires and hence, the company is telling respective owners to park their vehicles outdoors until the repairs are made. The company, along with Kia Motors said that they were recalling over 6 lakh vehicles in the US and Canada to fix a brake fluid leak that could cause the fires. Initially, Hyundai stated that it was OK for its vehicles to be parked indoors. The said recalls covers as many as 2,03,000 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs from the year 2013 to 2015. Moreover, the recall includes over 4,40,000 Kia Optima midsize sedans from 2013 through 2015 and also Kia Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015. Hyundai’s spokesman Michael Stewart said the company’s North America safety team met on Friday and decided that the Santa Fe SUVs should not be parked in the garages.

Post the further review, it was determined that out of an abundance of caution, customers should park the said vehicles outside until the recall is completed, Stewart said. The automakers said in paperwork released by US safety regulators that brake fluid can leak inside a hydraulic control unit for the anti-lock brakes, possibly causing an electrical short that can lead to fires. Kia Motor’s recall will start on October 15 and Hyundai’s will start October 23. Dealers for both companies will inspect the control units for leaks and will also replace them if needed at no cost to owners.

Hyundai documents suggest the company received its first complaint about an engine fire in a 2014 Santa Fe in April 2018 and it started investigation. On the other hand, Kia Motors began investigating after getting a complaint of a melted control unit in a 2015 Sorento last February. Hyundai said the latest recall is not at all related to the previous recalls or the US investigations. According to NHTSA documents, engine failure and fire problems with Hyundais and Kias have affected more than 6 million vehicles since 2015.

