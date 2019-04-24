Hyundai appoints Simon Loasby as Head of Styling Group

The Hyundai Motor Company has announced that Simon Loasby, Vice President and Director of Hyundai Design in China has been promoted to his new position as Head of Hyundai Styling Group and will now be positioned at the Hyundai Design Centre in Korea.

Loasby acquired his Master’s Degree in Vehicle Design from the Royal College of Art, London in 1991 and studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of London, following which we worked in the design department in Bentley and Rolls Royce Motor cars in the UK. Loasby moved on to Bentley which was then separated from Rolls Royce after the acquisition by Volkswagen AG and served with the design team till 2008. He was then assigned as Director of Design, Volkswagen Group China where he served till 2017 and joined Hyundai as Director of Design, in China.

Since his arrival at Hyundai Motor in mid-2017, Loasby has played an integral role in outlining Hyundai’s design identity in China, spearheading introductions of new models including the LaFesta sporty sedan.

In his new position as Head of Hyundai Styling Group, Simon Loasby will oversee design strategy and direction for Hyundai models worldwide and will report directly to SangYup Lee, Head of the Hyundai Design Center and Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Design Officer of Hyundai Motor Group. Loasby’s key role will be to lead the further development of Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ new design philosophy for their upcoming vehicles. Additionally, He will continue to support Hyundai China Design with his Chinese market expertise.