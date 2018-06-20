Hyundai and Audi to collaborate for development of fuel cell technology and infrastructure

Hyundai Motor Group and Audi AG are planning to cross-license patents and grant access to non-competitive components in a bid to develop fuel cell technology. Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to bring fuel cell tech to mass production vehicles. Besides this, Hyundai and Audi also plan to work together on further development of this sustainable technology in the future. For now, the agreement is currently subject to approval from the applicable regulatory authorities.

Advantages of hydrogen fuel cell technology like long range and reduced refuelling times make it an attractive alternative source of energy for cars with clean emissions. The Hyundai-Audi collaboration will also focus on regenerative production of hydrogen and establishment of sufficient infrastructure.

The cross-license agreement has been signed between Hyundai Motor Company – the Group’s flagship car-making unit – and Audi but also covers and benefits both companies’ affiliates, including but not limited to Kia Motors Corporation and Audi’s parent company Volkswagen AG.

Audi - responsible for the development of fuel cell technology within the Volkswagen Group – will also be able to take full advantage of Hyundai’s fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) parts supply chain. Hyundai Motor Company, the world’s first mass-producer of fuel cell vehicles, has been offering SUV-Class FCEVs since 2013, and currently sells them in 18 countries around the world.

“This agreement is another example of Hyundai’s strong commitment to creating a more sustainable future whilst enhancing consumers’ lives with hydrogen-powered vehicles, the fastest way to a truly zero-emission world,” said Euisun Chung, Vice Chairman at Hyundai Motor Company.

"The fuel cell is the most systematic form of electric driving and thus a potent asset in our technology portfolio for the emission-free premium mobility of the future,” said Peter Mertens, Board Member for Technical Development at AUDI AG.