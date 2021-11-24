Hyundai Alcazar variants rejigged: New 7-seater AT variants launched

Hyundai has discontinued two base-spec six-seater variants of the Alcazar and launched four new seven-seater variants. The Hyundai Alcazar is currently priced between Rs 16.30 lakh - Rs 20.14 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Hyundai launched the Alcazar SUV in India in June this year. The Alcazar is a three-row version of the company’s best-selling SUV, Creta. From time to time, this South Korean carmaker keeps updating the variant line-up of its products to keep them fresh. This time around, the company has rejigged the variant line-up of the Hyundai Alcazar by discontinuing its two base-spec petrol six-seater variants and introducing four new seven-seater variants with automatic transmission.

Hyundai has discontinued the entry-level Prestige and Prestige (O) six-seater petrol variants of the Alcazar. They were offered with manual and automatic transmission respectively. However, the company has now launched four new seven-seater automatic transmission variants that are available with both petrol as well as diesel engine options. They have been introduced in the Platinum (O) and Signature (O) trims. The ex-showroom (Delhi) prices of these new variants are mentioned below:

Platinum (O) seven-seater Petrol AT – Rs 19.41 lakh

Signature (O) seven-seater Petrol AT – Rs 19.64 lakh

Platinum (O) seven-seater Diesel AT – Rs 19.70 lakh

Signature (O) seven-seater Diesel AT – Rs 19.85 lakh

Watch Video | Hyundai Alcazar Review in Hindi:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking about engine specifications, the Hyundai Alcazar is powered by a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 157 hp of power and 191 Nm of peak torque. This six/seven-seater SUV also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that develops 113 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and they also get a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Price, Specs Compared

In terms of features, the Alcazar gets a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and BlueLink connected-car tech. There is also a panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, digital instrument cluster, etc. The Hyundai Alcazar is offered in three trim levels, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature, spread across several manual and automatic (O) variants. It is currently priced between Rs 16.30 lakh – Rs 20.14 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.