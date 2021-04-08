Hyundai Alcazar revealed: More powerful engine than Creta and more

Alcazar is the company’s first three-row SUV in India and will come with a diesel and petrol engine. Speculations about a 7-seater Creta had been floating around the internet for a while now and the vehicle has finally been showcased by Hyundai.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has finally showcased their Alcazar three-row SUV. This will be a premium offering by the company and will be offered in the 6 and 7-seater version. The Alcazar will be going toe-to-toe with competitors like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Mahindra XUV500.

Hyundai Alcazar is a three-row SUV that is based on the Creta but has a longer overall footprint. It is based on the same sensuous sportiness design language and shares a lot of design cues with the compact SUV. The front of the Alcazar is dominated by a large grille studded with chrome elements. The headlamps look similar to the ones found in Creta but have additional lights between the top and bottom unit. The fog lamp housing is also bigger and the bumper has a sharper design. On the side, you will find diamond-cut alloys which get a new design as well. There is a step-plate on the side and it will allow for easier ingress and egress. Alcazar is longer than the Creta and one can see a rear quarter glass behind the B-pillar. Sharper lines run through the entire length of the SUV, giving it a more muscular look. The taillamps are also chunkier than the ones seen on Creta and the boot has a cleaner and more elegant look.

Through the use of 4th-gen robots on the shop floor, the engine room, B-pillar and D-pillar are made using a ring structure to enhance the rigidity of the vehicle and counter the increase in length. Along with this, the company has also made the Alcazar with 75.6 per cent advanced and high strength steel. Hot stamping of parts will make the SUV safer in case of a frontal or side impact. Apart from this, we expect the Alcazar to be loaded with other safety features like 6-airbags, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, surround-view cameras and more.

The interior of the Alcazar is based on the Wing-Surround architecture and a lot of focus has been put on creating a premium and rich environment. A dual-tone dashboard and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system could be offered in the vehicle. Features like BlueLink connected car technology, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, digital MID, electronic parking brake and ventilated front seats are expected to be present as well. The 6-seater version comes with two captain seats in the second row and has a floor-mounted console between them. This console acts as a storage unit as well. The 7-seater version comes with a bench that can seat 3 people. The second-row seats can be slid to create more space and enhance comfort. There will be individual AC vents for all three rows too.

Hyundai has also taken a number of steps to keep the NVH levels in check and to make the ride pleasant. The driveshaft has been dampened and the floor employs adhesive and foam. All of these measures should result in a more isolated and peaceful cabin experience. Hyundai is also employing a hydraulic rebound stopper in the front suspension to provide a plusher ride over bumpy surfaces. This is similar to what we saw on the more expensive and recently launched Citroen C5 Aircross. According to the Koren manufacturer, the Alcazar has been tested over various terrains and conditions.

While the Alcazar will get the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine from the Creta, it will not come with any petrol options from the same. Instead, it will get a more powerful 3rd-gen NU 2.0-litre petrol engine. Both engine options will come with the choice of either a 6-seed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The manual transmission found in the diesel model has been tweaked for the Alcazar. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is capable of producing 113hp and 250Nm of torque. The petrol engine can generate a peak power of 156.8hp and peak torque of 191.2Nm. The Alcazar will also come with three driving modes – Eco, City and Sport.

