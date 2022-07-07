Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Executive launched at Rs 15.89 lakh: New base variant

The new Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Executive trim has been launched in India at Rs 15.89 lakh, ex-showroom. It is now the most affordable variant in Alcazar’s line-up and costs up to Rs 2.50 lakh less than the next ‘Platinum’ variant.

Hyundai Motor India has rejigged the variant line-up of its Alcazar SUV. This South Korean car manufacturer has introduced a new Prestige Executive trim, which is now the most affordable variant in Alcazar’s range. The price of the new Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Executive trim starts at Rs 15.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Its variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below.

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Executive: Prices

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Prestige Executive Petrol MT Rs 15.89 lakh Prestige Executive Diesel MT Rs 16.30 lakh Prestige Executive Diesel AT Rs 17.77 lakh

As you can see in the above table, the price of the Prestige Executive variants of the Alcazar ranges from Rs 15.89 lakh to Rs 17.77 lakh, ex-showroom. While it costs up to Rs 2.50 lakh less than the next variant, i.e. Platinum, it is also Rs 55,000 cheaper than the now-discontinued Prestige variant. Hyundai India has updated the prices of the SUV on its official website.

Talking about specifications, the Hyundai Alcazar is offered in India with two engine options. It gets a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 156 bhp and 191 Nm of torque. The other mill is a 1.5-litre diesel unit that develops 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and they get a 6-speed torque-converter AT as well.

In terms of features, the Alcazar gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & BlueLink connected tech, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and more. The Hyundai Alcazar is currently priced from Rs 15.89 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, etc.

