Hyundai Alcazar: Making everyday an easy affair!

In the recent past, a paradigm shift has been observed in the car buying practices followed by an average Indian car buyer. SUVs have taken over the reign from what used to be the preferred choices of car buyers earlier – family hatchbacks and executive sedans. The affinity for SUVs is rather high. However, a modern-day SUV has a lot of demands to answer, voids to fill, and a big canvas to paint. Perhaps, it is not a surprise that carmakers have already acknowledged the previous sentence.

As a result, we now have SUVs that can be a perfect fit for everyday hassle. Quite thankfully, the Hyundai Alcazar fits like a glove in this pandemic-struck world during its recent haul with the Express Drives team. It managed to tick the checklist of an urban Indian buyer’s demands encountered on a customary basis. Hence, making every day an easy affair!

Bags big scores for style & presence

The Hyundai Alcazar’s design neatly packs in the company’s distinctive design language, which the Indian audience loved on the second-generation Creta. The theme for Alcazar’s design is bold.

A colossal-sized dark-chrome radiator grille up front, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on the side, and wrap-around tail lamps on the rear help it stands out from the crowd. The flush-fit roof rails, trio beam LED headlamps, dual-tip exhaust muffler, side steps, puddle lamps, and chunky rear scuff plate further add to its premium appeal. Thus, making an entry at a party for sure will attract eyeballs.

The dimensions of the Alcazar additionally help it with a substantial road presence on both open highways and city streets. For reference, the Alcazar measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,675 mm in height. The wheelbase of the Alcazar is 2,760 mm – a segment-leading figure.

Spacious enough for multiplex & airport runs

In Hyundai India’s line-up, the three-row seating layout is exclusive to the Alcazar. And therefore, making the people-hauling exercise a cakewalk. The SUV is available in two-seating configurations – 6-seater and 7-seater. The former is fitted with captain chairs in the second row, whereas the latter features a bench. Hyundai has cleverly used the space between the captain chairs to house a centre console, much like the one seen on the first row, offering a business class-like appearance to the middle row of seats.

The first and second rows of the Alcazar are spacious for both occupants and their belongings. After all, the Alcazar features a class-leading wheelbase of 2,760 mm. The third row is not a compromised affair either.

Door bins are big enough to swallow 1-litre water bottles, a centre console with storage space for wallets & snacks, cupholders in the centre consoles, all of which elevate the utilitarian aspect of the Alcazar. Moreover, second-row occupants get their personal tray tables with device holders and a retractable cup holder.

The third-row seats are spacious too, and accessing them requires flipping the middle row seats with an easy-to-pull lever. With separate blower controls, AC vents, and charging ports, last row seats keep the occupants happy too. The third-row bench can also be reclined for increased comfort. Hyundai even gives the option of folding them flat for increased versatility, as it brings the boot volume to a whopping 579 litres. The Alcazar thus ticks another box on the checklist – multiplex- and airport-run ready vehicle.

Gets a modernised equipment list

The Hyundai badge on the Alcazar promises a super-long feature list to keep it future-proof. The SUV comes fitted with a slew of safety devices. There are six airbags on offer along with front & rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, seat belt warning and more. Yet, to keep it competition-ready, it is loaded with BVM (Blind view monitor), 360-degree parking camera, TPMS (Tyre pressure monitoring system), rear disc brakes, and HAC (Hill start assist control).

For entertainment duties, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit takes the centre stage. It is Android Auto & Apple CarPlay ready. Enabling OTA map updates, there’s Hyundai Bluelink connected car technology on board. Audio components are sourced from Bose, and there are a total of 8 speakers on the Hyundai Alcazar.

Convenience is yet another aspect that the Alcazar’s feature list keeps a check on. The SUV features 64-colour ambient lighting, automatic climate control with individual blower control for each row, and headrest cushions for the middle row seats. In fact, keeping your devices charged will not be an issue in the Alcazar. Despite offering multiple charging ports inside the cabin, it gets two wireless charging pads.

The interior theme on the Alcazar is a two-tone affair with darker shades in place. Nevertheless, the voice-enabled panoramic sunroof lights up the cabin by letting in a lot of light. And in case there is too much of it, the second-row occupants can use side curtains.

On the Alcazar, special attention is paid to the driver’s convenience as well. The seat is 8-way power-adjustable, while the instrument console is a 10.25-inch digital display with a personalized theme.

Rides like an SUV?

A ground clearance of 200 mm helps the Alcazar tower tall speed bumps and address deep potholes with ease. The 18-inch rims come wrapped in 215/55 section tyres with a chunky sidewall, which benefits the overall ride quality in conjunction with the Mcpherson strut setup on the front and coupled torsion beam suspension at the rear.

The Hyundai Alcazar further encapsulates the SUV credentials with its powerful engine choices. There is a 2.0L naturally-aspirated petrol motor on offer, along with the option of a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine. The petrol motor produces a rated output of 157 bhp and 191 Nm, whereas the oil burner puts out 113 bhp against 250 Nm. A 6-speed manual gearbox comes standard with these power plants. Nevertheless, a choice of 6-speed automatic torque converter is also available for increased convenience.

The capable nature of the Alcazar’s powertrain, drivetrain, and suspension comes in handy to tackle challenging and unpredictable road conditions. For enthusiasts, there is even a mode selector knob on the Alcazar’s centre console. There are three driving modes on offer – Eco, Normal, and Sport. In addition, a total of three traction control modes are also available, namely Snow, Sand, and Mud, making it a capable cruiser irrespective of the terrain.

Expensive to run and own?

Hyundai Alcazar is priced rather competitively at Rs. 16.34 lakh onwards. It is available in six variants and the base-spec Premium comes with a slew of features. While there’s a variant for almost everyone’s requirement and budget, so is the case with the engine options. The petrol motor is for those looking for performance, while the diesel motor is all about refinement and fuel economy as it returns an impressive mileage of 20.4 kmpl with the stick shift unit.

