Hyundai Alcazar launched at Rs 16.3 lakh: 7-Seat SUV ready to fight the Tata Safari

The Hyundai Alcazar has been launched with petrol and diesel engines offered with manual and automatic transmissions. The Creta based 3-row SUV has been priced between Rs 16.3 - 19.9 lakh.

The much-awaited Hyundai Alcazar 3-row SUV has been launched in India. As confirmed before, it will be offered in six and seven-seat configurations. The Alcazar borrows the underpinnings from the Creta SUV but sees some heavy modifications. The wheelbase measures 2,760mm, which is 150mm more than the Creta. This allows the rear half of the vehicle to be extensively modified in the cabin as well. In comparison to the Creta, the Alcazar 6-seat model will feature two captain seats with a centre armrest with storage and connectivity, in addition to two extra seats in the third row. The seven-seat model offers a bench seat in the second row with two more seats in the third row.

At the front of the cabin, the changes are subtle with the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Hyundai BlueLink like the Creta. It features wireless smartphone charging pads in the first and second row of seats, a panoramic sunroof, a large all-digital driver’s instrument cluster, ventilated seats, seatback tables for second-row passengers, dedicated AC vents for all three rows among other features as well. But, the all-black or beige and white interior has been revised for a new black and tan combination for the Alcazar.

The exterior has also been revised to differentiate the Alcazar from the Creta. The cascading front grille retains the shape seen on the Creta, but will come in a new chrome-studded design. The fog lamp housing is revised as well. However, it’s the side profile and rear that is most distinguishable. The Alcazar features 18-inch alloy wheels, a size larger than the Creta. Additionally, beyond the C-pillar, a larger glass quarter can be seen in the elongated rear end of the vehicle. The rear of the Alcazar has been restyled with a new upright tail-gate, and brand new LED tail lamps.

The Alcazar will be available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine, also offered on the Creta. It is also offered in the same state of tune of 115hp and 250Nm of torque. The paerol Alcazar will use the larger 2.0-litre pearl unit borrowed from the Tucson. In the Alcazar, it develops 159hp and 192Nm of torque. Both engines will be offered with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. Hyundai claims The diesel engine is good to deliver 20.4 km/l in fuel economy for the manual variant.

The Hyundai Alcazar has been launched in three trims – Prestige, Platinum and Signature.

The Hyundai Alcazar will compete against the diesel-only Tata Safari priced between Rs 15-21.9 lakh. In addition, the Alcazar also rivals the MG Hector Plus which costs between Rs 13.6-19.8 lakh. The Alcazar on the other hand is priced between Rs 16.3-19.8 lakh for the petrol model and Rs 16.5-19.9 lakh for the diesel model. All prices are ex-showroom.

