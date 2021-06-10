Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 18: Safari, Hector Plus rival’s features, specs

One can book the SUV online or at an authorised dealer near them for Rs 25,000. The amount is refundable, should you not like the price or the car, post launch.

It’s official! Hyundai India will launch the Alcazar SUV in India on June 18. The company opened pre-bookings on June 9. One can book the SUV online or at an authorised dealer near them for Rs 25,000. The amount is refundable, should you not like the price or the car, post launch. A report suggests that the SUV will be launched with many variants – like the Creta – but, slightly lesser in numbers. With two engine options for the discerning customer, and two transmissions, there is as much that Hyundai could do. The list of features the company has revealed shows that this car is loaded. The feature set, as disclosed by the company, includes 64 ambient light options, 10.25-inch multi-information display, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, rear window shade, retractable device holder behind the front passenger, 8-way powered driver’s seat, air purifier, side steps.

Hyundai’s two engine options in the Alcazar include the 1.5-litre we first saw in the Seltos and later has been in use in the Creta, Venue, Verna, and Elantra. This engine is good for 113hp of power and 250Nm. As for the 2.0-litre petrol, it is use in the Elantra and Tucson and in its naturally aspirated form, makes 157hp and 191Nm. Both the engines can be ordered with a 6-speed manual or a torque converter. Expect a mileage of around 14kmpl with the petrol and 20kmpl with the diesel.

The Alcazar goes up against the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, as well as the Mahindra XUV500. All these SUVs offer seven seats and are feature-rich in their own way. The Tata Safari though works out to be the expensive one of the lot. It is anybody’s guess where Hyundai will want to price the Alcazar. We expect the Hyundai Alcazar to be priced starting from Rs 13 lakh, ex-showroom. Keep your eyes on this page!

