Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle to offer Apollo Apterra Cross tyres as OE fitment 

These tyres were specifically made for vehicles in the compact SUV segment and the Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle to come with them as standard on all with 18-inch wheels.

Back in March, Apollo Tyres had launched a new range of tyres called Apterra Cross. These tyres were produced after a two-year-long development phase at the company’s R&D Centre just outside Chennai and were made specifically for compact SUVs. Now, the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle to offer them as standard equipment on variants that come with 18-inch tyres.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hyundai Alcazar was launched this month with a starting price of Rs 16.3 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a three-row SUV that can offer seating for 6 or 7 people. The Korean automaker is selling the Alcazar in three variants – Prestige, Platinum and Signature. Out of these, Prestige is the base model and comes with 17-inch tyres but the other two come with 18-inch options. Thus, all models of Alcazar that are either Platinum or Signature variants, will come with Apollo’s Apterra Cross tyres as standard. This makes the Alcazar the first vehicle to offer these tyres as OE fitment.

According to the company, the Apterra Cross tyres, were produced after extensively researching and observing the driving patterns of (C)SUV owners. This segment of the market has seen substantial growth in the past few years and almost every manufacturer has launched its own contender in this bracket. Since most people who buy compact SUVs are city dwellers who also have to contend with bad roads on a regular basis, the Apterra Cross is built to cope well with these varied conditions. The stiffness of the tread blocks has been balanced to provide a firm grip when you drive in a spirited manner and also give you a supple ride when the roads get rough. The tyre also generates less noise and the twin steel belt inside makes it puncture resistant.

Commenting on this, Satish Sharma, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said “This OE approval within few months of launch of Apollo Apterra Cross vindicates our two years of efforts to test, tune and perfect each and every aspect of this product. Such OE endorsements for Apterra Cross tyres will pave the way for us to lead in this fast-growing market segment of C-SUVs.”

Apart from the Alcazar, Apollo also sells 16 and 17-inch versions of the Apterra Cross tyres for vehicles such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.