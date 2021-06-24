Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle to offer Apollo Apterra Cross tyres as OE fitment 

These tyres were specifically made for vehicles in the compact SUV segment and the Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle to come with them as standard on all with 18-inch wheels. 

By:June 24, 2021 5:28 PM
Apollo Apterra Cross offered as OE fitment on Hyundai Alcazar

Back in March, Apollo Tyres had launched a new range of tyres called Apterra Cross. These tyres were produced after a two-year-long development phase at the company’s R&D Centre just outside Chennai and were made specifically for compact SUVs. Now, the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle to offer them as standard equipment on variants that come with 18-inch tyres. 

Hyundai Alcazar was launched this month with a starting price of Rs 16.3 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a three-row SUV that can offer seating for 6 or 7 people. The Korean automaker is selling the Alcazar in three variants – Prestige, Platinum and Signature. Out of these, Prestige is the base model and comes with 17-inch tyres but the other two come with 18-inch options. Thus, all models of Alcazar that are either Platinum or Signature variants, will come with Apollo’s Apterra Cross tyres as standard. This makes the Alcazar the first vehicle to offer these tyres as OE fitment. 

According to the company, the Apterra Cross tyres, were produced after extensively researching and observing the driving patterns of (C)SUV owners. This segment of the market has seen substantial growth in the past few years and almost every manufacturer has launched its own contender in this bracket. Since most people who buy compact SUVs are city dwellers who also have to contend with bad roads on a regular basis, the Apterra Cross is built to cope well with these varied conditions. The stiffness of the tread blocks has been balanced to provide a firm grip when you drive in a spirited manner and also give you a supple ride when the roads get rough. The tyre also generates less noise and the twin steel belt inside makes it puncture resistant. 

Commenting on this, Satish Sharma, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said “This OE approval within few months of launch of Apollo Apterra Cross vindicates our two years of efforts to test, tune and perfect each and every aspect of this product. Such OE endorsements for Apterra Cross tyres will pave the way for us to lead in this fast-growing market segment of C-SUVs.” 

Apart from the Alcazar, Apollo also sells 16 and 17-inch versions of the Apterra Cross tyres for vehicles such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Telangana govt vehicles to go all-electric: TSREDCO, Magenta tie up for transition to EVs

Telangana govt vehicles to go all-electric: TSREDCO, Magenta tie up for transition to EVs

Reliance Industries' batteries, hydrogen fuel cell plants coming up in India with more than Rs 75,000cr investment

Reliance Industries' batteries, hydrogen fuel cell plants coming up in India with more than Rs 75,000cr investment

Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new production car Nurburgring lap record with some help

Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new production car Nurburgring lap record with some help

Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio interior Spied: Touchscreen, dashboard design revealed

Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio interior Spied: Touchscreen, dashboard design revealed

Build and race: Three Royal Enfield 650 twins custom-built for flat-track & road racing

Build and race: Three Royal Enfield 650 twins custom-built for flat-track & road racing

Massive price cut of Rs 20,000 on Komaki TN-95, SE electric scooters due to FAME II revision

Massive price cut of Rs 20,000 on Komaki TN-95, SE electric scooters due to FAME II revision

Hyundai Motor Group acquires Boston Dynamics: What it could mean for the future of mobility 

Hyundai Motor Group acquires Boston Dynamics: What it could mean for the future of mobility 

BMW 5 Series facelift launched at Rs 62.9 lakh: What has changed

BMW 5 Series facelift launched at Rs 62.9 lakh: What has changed

Girish Wagh appointed as Tata Motors' new Executive Director: Guenter Butschek to step down

Girish Wagh appointed as Tata Motors' new Executive Director: Guenter Butschek to step down

Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra tie up for car finance solutions: 90% on-road price funding & more

Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra tie up for car finance solutions: 90% on-road price funding & more

Next-gen F1 car for 2022 image leaked: Ground effect concept looks promising

Next-gen F1 car for 2022 image leaked: Ground effect concept looks promising

Toyota Kirloskar Motor signs MoU with ACMA to provide training on EVs, car painting

Toyota Kirloskar Motor signs MoU with ACMA to provide training on EVs, car painting

Citroen India, Eccentric Engine collaborate for 3D car buying experience from home

Citroen India, Eccentric Engine collaborate for 3D car buying experience from home

Yamaha FZ-X vs Hero XPulse 200: Retro Yamaha against a purpose-built ADV

Yamaha FZ-X vs Hero XPulse 200: Retro Yamaha against a purpose-built ADV

Hyundai Alcazar all variants explained: Price, specs, features

Hyundai Alcazar all variants explained: Price, specs, features

Minda Industries to acquire 51% stake in Uzbekistan's UzChasys

Minda Industries to acquire 51% stake in Uzbekistan's UzChasys

New 1,250cc Harley-Davidson coming on 13th July: What this motorcycle could be

New 1,250cc Harley-Davidson coming on 13th July: What this motorcycle could be

2022 Hyundai Elantra N teased ahead of global launch: Spoiler alert!

2022 Hyundai Elantra N teased ahead of global launch: Spoiler alert!

Video: World's first electric flying racecar takes maiden flight ahead of Grand Pix later this year

Video: World's first electric flying racecar takes maiden flight ahead of Grand Pix later this year

Audi e-tron launch date confirmed: Electric luxury SUV launch on this date

Audi e-tron launch date confirmed: Electric luxury SUV launch on this date