Hyundai Alcazar: Hyundai aims to expand the 6-, 7-seat SUV segment

One of the previous decade’s most successful cars in India has been the Creta (of which over 6 lakh units have been sold since 2015), and with the Alcazar, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) wants to tap into the existing Creta customer base who may wish to upgrade.

SS Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL, told FE during the unveiling of the Alcazar last week that Indian buyers tend to change the car (usually upgrade) every 4-5 years, and in “our case the price difference between the Creta and the Tucson is substantial.” He said that the Alcazar will be slotted between the Creta and the Tucson (the Creta is priced, ex-showroom, from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.54 lakh, and the Tucson from Rs 22.55 lakh to Rs 27.33 lakh).

“Also, because the Alcazar is an SUV with six and seven seat options, it is expected to attract customers from other segments as well, in addition to those who wish to upgrade from the Creta,” he added.

These segments include the Toyota Innova Crysta and the new Tata Safari, among others.

“With the Alcazar, HMIL expects to expand the 6-, 7-seat SUV segment in India,” Kim said. “We have seen an increasing share of SUVs within our portfolio—from 22.3% in 2018, to 42.5% in 2020. In the first quarter of 2021 SUVs formed 45.9% of our total sales. With the Alcazar added to the portfolio, we may touch 50% SUV sales within our portfolio some time later this year.”

The Alcazar, which shares its platform with the Creta, will have two engine options: the 2.0-litre petrol (157bhp) and the 1.5-litre diesel (113bhp), and both the engines will be offered with 6-speed automatic and 6-speed manual transmission options.

Brief drive experience

I drove the Alcazar for 10-odd km, and it comes across as one of the most refined cars in its segment. For instance, like the Creta, there is minimal body roll in the Alcazar; it drives like a sedan; the petrol engine is fast (0-100 km/h acceleration in less than 10 seconds); the cabin is very quiet; and like the Creta it also gets driving modes such as Eco, City and Sport. However, unlike SUVs such as the Jeep Compass, the Alcazar will not have an all-wheel drive option.

It will be launched by the end of April 2021.

