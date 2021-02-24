Hyundai Alcazar global debut soon: New 7-seat SUV to rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus

The Hyundai Alcazar will sport a distinct look than the 5-seater Creta. It will also be longer. The wheelbase is also expected to be slightly more than the 2,590mm of the Creta.

Hyundai India has been testing its new 7-seater SUV from a long time. Now the company has revealed its name. The Hyundai Alcazar (tongue-twister at that) will have its global debut soon. It may be noted that once Hyundai reveals the name of its upcoming offerings, the launch happens real soon. Let’s say in a month or two. Hyundai India notes that this vehicle is “Made in India” and “Made First for India”. It is likely that once the local launch happens, the global one will not be far away. Especially, this car will add to the export numbers of Hyundai India. Hyundai India claims that the Alcazar will satiate the wanderlust of joint families and at the same time, also offer people upscale mobility. At present, Hyundai India doesn’t have a 7-seater car in its portfolio.

The Alcazar will sport a distinct look than the 5-seater Creta on which its likely based. It will also be longer. The wheelbase is also expected to be slightly more than the 2,590mm of the Creta, perhaps the same as the Tucson (2,670mm). Boot space could be at par with other 7-seater rivals. Hyundai might offer 17 or 18-inch alloy wheels with the Alcazar. The cabin, again, will build up on the Creta’s and offer a bit more of features like powered front seats and more. Hyundai’s BlueLink connected vehicle technology too will be on offer with this SUV.

As far as engine options are concerned, the Alcazar will likely come with the same powertrain as the Creta. There will be two petrol engines – one naturally aspirated and other a turbo – while the diesel will be a 1.5-litre unit. Both the naturally aspirated petrol and turbo diesel will have manual as well as automatic options whereas the turbo petrol is likely to have only a 7-speed DCT. iMT might also be an option though the Creta is yet to be offered with one. Expect prices to start from Rs 15 lakh.

