Hyundai Alcazar gets 4,000 bookings: Diesel & petrol split, waiting period explained

Hyundai is expanding its SUV portfolio to cover its bases in India. HMIL expects the Alcazar 6/7-seat SUV to allow more than half of its sales to be from its SUVs.

Hyundai Motor India has launched its brand new SUV, the Alcazar in India. The SUV, although based on the Creta’s underpinning, it is a larger vehicle offering 6 seat and 7 seat configurations. The new Hyundai Alcazar has been launched with both petrol and diesel engine with manual and automatic transmissions. Available in three trim levels – Prestige, Platinum and Signature, Hyundai has priced it between Rs 16.3-19.9 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the top of the line Signature model will be offered through a new ‘Signature’ dealer network offering additional digitised and modern experience says Hyundai. The Signature outlets would be catering to the sales of the Tucson and Elantra as well.

The automaker has already received 4,000 bookings for the Alcazar. Hyundai claims that all three trims are evenly distributed in demand. All three variants have about 33.3% of the share of demand between each other. Additionally, the new 2.0-litre petrol model garners higher demand with 55% while 45% of customers desire the Alcazar diesel. However, distribution between manual and automatic is divided evenly at 50% for both. Hyundai says that the 6-seat is the more popular choice with 60% of customers choosing it over the 7-seat Alcazar. Hyundai says that the waiting period for the new Alcazar stands between four to eight weeks (1-2 months) depending on the variant and trim.

Hyundai Motor India has invested Rs 650 crore in the development of the new Alcazar. The model is designed specifically for the Indian market. Currently, the automaker has no plans to export the SUV. Hyundai says that India will be the focus market for Alcazar, however, should it see demand for the model internationally, it will consider exports as well.

The entry-level Prestige trim of the Alcazar comes loaded with tech like the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the panoramic sunroof and more. With the Alcazar, Hyundai aims to focus the SUV towards premium personal transportation, rather than also offering a no-frills, bare-bones affordable base model. While the Alcazar has been elongated, offering a longer wheelbase and two extra seats, it only gains 80 kilogrammes over the Creta on which it is based. Hyundai says the Alcazar is around 300-400 kilogrammes lighter than its competitors.

While the Alcazar does get a larger 2.0-litre petrol engine from the Tucson, the 1.5-litre turbo diesel from the Creta continues to perform its duties in the Alcazar as well. However, to accommodate for the added weight and characteristics of the vehicle, Hyundai suggests that the diesel engine which still produces 115hp and 250Nm of torque has been tuned differently for the Alcazar, while the gear ratios for the manual transmission have been optimised. Hyundai believes that the Alcazar diesel’s performance is at par with the competition. The Alcazar also boasts best-in-class fuel economy with 20.4 km/l for diesel and 14.5 km/l for the petrol model.

