Hyundai Alcazar facelift to get turbo petrol engine; bookings open

2023 Hyundai Alcazar facelift bookings open. The new Hyundai Alcazar will feature a new grille, 6 airbags as standard, and retain the diesel engine.

Hyundai has opened bookings for the Hyundai Alcazar facelift, powered by a new 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol engine that is RDE compliant and also E20 fuel ready. The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar bookings are open online as well as at dealerships, for Rs. 25,000.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As we continue to redefine customer experiences across our model range, we are glad to introduce Hyundai Alcazar with a benchmark-defining new turbo petrol engine that will meet aspirations of our most loved customers.”

He added, “Additionally, we have refined the design of the Hyundai Alcazar as well as introduced new technologies. Further, we are well aligned with the Government’s mission of cleaner mobility solutions and the new 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol powertrain will be both RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready.”

The new 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol engine of Hyundai Alcazar is paired with two gearbox options – 7DCT and 6MT. The new powertrain will offer 157bhp and 253Nm of torque. Hyundai claims that the 7DCT version will return a mileage of 18kmpl and the 6MT will offer 17.5kmpl.

Apart from the new engine, the Hyundai Alcazar will feature design changes with a new front grille design. Hyundai has also upgraded the puddle lamp logo which now features the ‘Alcazar’ emblem. As part of the updates, the Hyundai Alcazar will now be offered with 6-Airbags as standard, while also introducing the idle stop-and-go feature as standard.