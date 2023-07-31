Hyundai Alcazar, Creta Adventure Edition to launch soon

Both the SUVs will have the same mechanical configuration as their regular models.

Jumping on the bandwagon of the midsize SUV segment, Hyundai is preparing to launch the Adventure edition of its popular SUV models – Creta and Alcazar – in the coming weeks. The Adventure edition will be the first limited edition variant for the Alcazar and it will replace the Creata’s Knight edition.

Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition: What’s new in the box?

Similar to Creta Knight edition, the Creta and Alcazar Adventure edition will get a cosmetic makeover. After the recently launched Exter, both these SUVs will get “Ranger Khaki” colour shade. Most likely, these new launches might have a dual-tone finish. They will get a black roof to contrast Khaki colour.

While no major changes are being made to both the SUVs, the front and rear bumper, roof rails, wring mirrors and alloy wheels shall resonate with the colour scheme of the Exter. Along with this colour combo the Adventure Edition badges would be an addition.

Walking on the Knight Edition roadmap, the Adventure Edition will be made available on multiple trims. The new Creta and Alcazar interiors will get an all-black touch, alongwith contrast stitching for the Adventure edition badges and upholstery. These badges would come on seat headrests and door sills.

Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition: Engine and gearbox

Both the SUVs will have the same mechanical configuration as their regular models. Creta will come with both of its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. On the other hand, new Alcazar will have its 1.5-litre turbo petrol and diesel engines. Hyundai new adventure edition will come fitted with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition: Expected price in India

Currently the Hyundai Creta’s starting price is Rs 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom) and Alcazar starts at Rs 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Adventure edition SUV duo are likely to make the Indian debut with a slightly premium price over the regular counterparts.