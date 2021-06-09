Hyundai Alcazar bookings start: Interior images, features revealed

The Alcazar comes with two engine options - a petrol and diesel. Customers can now book the SUV for Rs 25,000 whereas the launch is scheduled for June 17.

The Hyundai Alcazar has been in the news and weren’t it for the second Covid-19 wave, we could have already given you a proper review or comparison of the product. Moreover, prices too will have been announced and you could be seeing many Alcazars on the road. Better late than never, they say. In this case, Hyundai has opened bookings of the Alcazar SUV at Rs 25,000. One can book it online or through an authorised dealer for the same. Moreover, the company also gives an insight about the interior of the car and the expected feature list. The latter includes 64 ambient light options, 10.25-inch multi-information display, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, rear window shade, retractable device holder behind the front passenger, 8-way powered driver’s seat, air purifier, side steps and more. There is also the panoramic sunroof on offer. Moreover, Hyundai offers a petrol and diesel engine option, along with manual and automatic transmissions.

Speaking of the engines, there is the familiar 2.0-litre petrol motor from the Tucson and Elantra. It is a naturally aspirated unit and produces 157hp of power as well as 191Nm torque. The diesel is a 1.5-litre unit and is capable of making 115hp of power and 250Nm. There are Drive Modes on offer – Sport, Eco, Comfort and traction modes like Mud, Snow, Sand. Customers are given an option to choose between six and seven seats in the Alcazar. The wheelbase of the car is pegged at 2,760mm.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has had a remarkable 25-year journey of excellence in India. Over the years, we have captivated the dreams and aspirations of customers with benchmark products that elevate customer experiences, thereby also amplifying customer love especially for Hyundai SUVs. Our customers choose to live the Hyundai SUV Life with brands such as CRETA, VENUE, TUCSON and KONA Electric, resulting in Hyundai becoming the highest selling SUV manufacturer in India, in 2020. Today, we are pleased to open the bookings for Hyundai ALCAZAR, our Premium 6 and 7 seater SUV that will offer our customers Quality Time, making travelling together a more memorable and fun experience.”

The Alcazar will go up against the MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari.

