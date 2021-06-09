Hyundai Alcazar bookings start: Interior images, features revealed

The Alcazar comes with two engine options - a petrol and diesel. Customers can now book the SUV for Rs 25,000 whereas the launch is scheduled for June 17.

By:June 9, 2021 11:11 AM

The Hyundai Alcazar has been in the news and weren’t it for the second Covid-19 wave, we could have already given you a proper review or comparison of the product. Moreover, prices too will have been announced and you could be seeing many Alcazars on the road. Better late than never, they say. In this case, Hyundai has opened bookings of the Alcazar SUV at Rs 25,000. One can book it online or through an authorised dealer for the same. Moreover, the company also gives an insight about the interior of the car and the expected feature list. The latter includes 64 ambient light options, 10.25-inch multi-information display, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, rear window shade, retractable device holder behind the front passenger, 8-way powered driver’s seat, air purifier, side steps and more. There is also the panoramic sunroof on offer. Moreover, Hyundai offers a petrol and diesel engine option, along with manual and automatic transmissions.

Speaking of the engines, there is the familiar 2.0-litre petrol motor from the Tucson and Elantra. It is a naturally aspirated unit and produces 157hp of power as well as 191Nm torque. The diesel is a 1.5-litre unit and is capable of making 115hp of power and 250Nm. There are Drive Modes on offer – Sport, Eco, Comfort and traction modes like Mud, Snow, Sand. Customers are given an option to choose between six and seven seats in the Alcazar. The wheelbase of the car is pegged at 2,760mm.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has had a remarkable 25-year journey of excellence in India. Over the years, we have captivated the dreams and aspirations of customers with benchmark products that elevate customer experiences, thereby also amplifying customer love especially for Hyundai SUVs. Our customers choose to live the Hyundai SUV Life with brands such as CRETA, VENUE, TUCSON and KONA Electric, resulting in Hyundai becoming the highest selling SUV manufacturer in India, in 2020. Today, we are pleased to open the bookings for Hyundai ALCAZAR, our Premium 6 and 7 seater SUV that will offer our customers Quality Time, making travelling together a more memorable and fun experience.”

The Alcazar will go up against the MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Spark Minda signs JV with INFAC Elecs for automotive antenna systems: These products to be on offer

Spark Minda signs JV with INFAC Elecs for automotive antenna systems: These products to be on offer

New-gen Kia Sportage breaks cover: Hyundai Tucson sibling gets radical new design

New-gen Kia Sportage breaks cover: Hyundai Tucson sibling gets radical new design

June 2021 bike discounts: Get up to Rs 3,500 off on Honda Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade

June 2021 bike discounts: Get up to Rs 3,500 off on Honda Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade

India’s largest ambulance provider StanPlus teams up with Grip Invest to lease 100 vehicles

India’s largest ambulance provider StanPlus teams up with Grip Invest to lease 100 vehicles

Polestar launches global design contest: Winners to fly to Sweden for design exhibition

Polestar launches global design contest: Winners to fly to Sweden for design exhibition

Apple in talks with China's BYD, CATL for electric vehicle batteries

Apple in talks with China's BYD, CATL for electric vehicle batteries

Michelin tyres to get costlier in India starting 18th June: Price difference details explained

Michelin tyres to get costlier in India starting 18th June: Price difference details explained

Eicher Skyline Ambulance launched with mobile medical unit facility for Covid patients

Eicher Skyline Ambulance launched with mobile medical unit facility for Covid patients

Lamborghini Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder launched at Rs 3.54 crore

Lamborghini Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder launched at Rs 3.54 crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

WWDC 2021: What’s new in Apple CarPlay for drivers with iPhones with iOS 15

WWDC 2021: What’s new in Apple CarPlay for drivers with iPhones with iOS 15

Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin