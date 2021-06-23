Hyundai Alcazar all variants explained: Price, specs, features

Hyundai’s new SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar comes in three variants — Prestige, Platinum and Signature. With a lot of kit as standard, here is a breakdown of each variant and how they differ from each other and what you get when you pay more money.

The Hyundai Alcazar is the Korean marquee’s brand new SUV for the Indian market. Building in the foundations of the successful second-generation Creta SUV, the Alcazar is an elongated version of the platform offering six and seven-seat configurations for the new 3-row SUV. The model is offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine both available with manual and automatic options. Priced between Rs 16.3 – 20 lakh (ex-showroom), the Alcazar is available with three variants – Prestige, Platinum and Signature each having optional variants as well. With a lot of features being available as standard, we explore how each of these variants differs from each other and what each of them has to offer.

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Features (Price: Rs 16.3-16.6 lakh)

The starting trim for the Alcazar is available with both engines in manual form. Both of which will be offered in 6 and 7 seat configurations. In addition, it offers many standard features like LED headlamps, DRLs and LED tail lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone interior, ambient lighting, voice-controlled panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and start, remote engine start/stop, 4-way adjustable steering column, front wireless charger, rear centre armrest (7-seater), and Rear-centre console with wireless charger (6-seater). Rear sunshades are also standard along with second and third row AC vents, USB chargers and height-adjustable driver’s seat. As for tech, the 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Hyundai BlueLink is standard. As are the steering mounted audio and phone controls.

The standard safety features on the new Alcazar include all-around disc brakes, dual airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, HSA, TMPS, auto-dimming IRVM, rear defogger and wiper, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The Prestige (O) option model is priced at a touch premium over the regular Prestige model. It costs between Rs 17.9-18 lakh and is offered on the petrol automatic 6-seat and diesel automatic 7-seat models. This model adds a few features like the air-purifier electric hand brake, drive models (comfort, eco, sport), traction modes (snow, sand, mud) and as it offers an automatic it even features paddle shifters.

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum Features (Price: 18.2-18.4 lakh)

The mid-spec Platinum model is offered on the petrol and diesel manual with the 7-seat option only. Building on the features of the Prestige model, the Platinum offers a total of 6 airbags, a 360-view camera, a blind-view monitor, larger 18-inch alloy wheels a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster, leather upholstery with headrest cushion for rear seats and a sound system by Bose.

The Platinum (O) is available with the 6-seat automatic models for both engines. The extra cost at Rs 19.5-19.8 lakh means that you get the side step running boards, drive and traction modes and paddle shifters.

Hyundai Alcazar Signature Features (Price: Rs 18.7-18.9 lakh)

The Signature variant of the Alcazar is offered with only the 6-seat model for both petrol and diesel manual versions. To the extensive features of the Prestige and Platinum model, the Signature model adds just front parking sensors, ventilated front seats and opens up the dual-tone palette of exterior colour options in addition to the features list from the Prestige and Platinum models.

The Signature (O) option which is priced between Rs 19.8-20 lakh is offered with the automatic transmission for both petrol and diesel models with only the 6-seat configuration as well. Like the Platinum (O) model, the Signature (O) adds the same set of features to the side step running boards in addition to the drive and traction modes and paddle shifters.

To know more about the Hyundai Alcazar and technical specs, click here.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.