Hyundai Alcazar 2021 India Launch LIVE: 7-seater Tata Safari rival’s expected price, features, specs, variants

2021 Hyundai Alcazar Price in India, Specs, Features, Images: Big day for Hyundai India as the company is all set to launch its all-new premium six/seven-seater SUV, better known by the name Alcazar. Now, the expectations from the Hyundai Alcazar are quite high because it will primarily go on to rival the likes of some big burly SUVs like the all-new 2021 Tata Safari and the MG Hector Plus in the segment. Based on the highly popular Hyundai Creta, the Alcazar will get two engine options with two transmission choices. First, the 2.0-litre petrol motor is good for producing a maximum power output of 157 hp while the peak torque output is rated at 191 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel oil burner is good enough for churning out a maximum of 113 horses and 250 Nm. With these engines, you get choices of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The Hyundai Alcazar will reportedly be sold in a total of six variants namely Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, and Signature (O). So without any further ado, let us take you through all the proceedings from the Alcazar India launch in this LIVE blog.

