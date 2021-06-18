Hyundai Alcazar 2021 India Launch LIVE: 7-seater Tata Safari rival’s expected price, features, specs, variants

2021 Hyundai Alcazar Price in India, Specs, Features, Images: Big day for Hyundai India as the company is all set to launch its all-new premium six/seven-seater SUV, better known by the name Alcazar. Now, the expectations from the Hyundai Alcazar are quite high because it will primarily go on to rival the likes of some big burly SUVs like the all-new 2021 Tata Safari and the MG Hector Plus in the segment. Based on the highly popular Hyundai Creta, the Alcazar will get two engine options with two transmission choices. First, the 2.0-litre petrol motor is good for producing a maximum power output of 157 hp while the peak torque output is rated at 191 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel oil burner is good enough for churning out a maximum of 113 horses and 250 Nm. With these engines, you get choices of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The Hyundai Alcazar will reportedly be sold in a total of six variants namely Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, and Signature (O). So without any further ado, let us take you through all the proceedings from the Alcazar India launch in this LIVE blog.
By: Pradeep Shah | Updated: June 18, 2021 7:58:15 am
ALCAZAR means fortress in Spanish and Hyundai says that this vehicle has been conceptualized to resonate with the magnificence of palaces and castles. The company believes that its soon-to-be-launched premium SUV is crafted as the epitome of manufacturing grandeur and is built like a fortress. Speaking on those lines, Hyundai mentions that the Alcazar comes with 75.6 % Advanced and High-Strength Steel (AHSS & HSS). Do let us know what do you think about this name!?
Good morning ladies and gentlemen! Hope you are staying safe and healthy. Welcome to the LIVE blog of Hyundai Alcazar. The three-row premium SUV is all set to be launched in the country today and will go up against the likes of the new 2021 Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus in the segment. Needless to say, for this reason, the expectations from the Alcazar are sky-high. We will be bringing minute-to-minute updates from the India launch event of the Alcazar in this LIVE blog, so sit back and enjoy the proceedings.