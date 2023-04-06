Hyundai Ai3 sub-compact SUV officially teased: India launch this year

Hyundai has officially teased an all-new sub-compact SUV that will be launched by mid-2023. It will be the company’s smallest SUV in India and slot below the Venue in Hyundai’s line-up.

Hyundai Motor India has officially teased an all-new SUV for the Indian market. While the company’s teaser doesn’t reveal any details about the product, it is likely to be the much-awaited sub-compact SUV based on the Grand i10 Nios platform. Hyundai’s new micro SUV, codenamed Ai3, will slot below the Venue in the company’s line-up.

Hyundai Ai3 sub-compact SUV: Design and features

The upcoming Ai3 SUV will be based on Hyundai’s K1 platform which also underpins the Grand i10 Nios. It might borrow some design cues from the Casper micro SUV that is sold abroad but will have its own unique identity. In terms of features, one can expect it to be loaded up to the gills just like other Hyundai cars.

Hyundai Ai3 sub-compact SUV: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Hyundai Ai3 sub-compact SUV will be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. Hyundai might also plonk in the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor in the SUV, albeit in a detuned avatar than the Venue.

Hyundai Ai3 sub-compact SUV: Price and competition

The Venue is currently Hyundai’s most affordable SUV and is priced from Rs 7.72 lakh to Rs 13.18 lakh, ex-showroom. The upcoming Hyundai Ai3 sub-compact SUV will be positioned below the Venue and is likely to be priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, etc.

