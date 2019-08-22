Hyperdrive on Netflix is a spectacular must watch for car enthusiasts

After the success from ‘Fastest Car’ and ‘Formula 1, Drive to Survive’ Netflix has just released a new 10-part series for the avid car enthusiast. Called ‘Hyperdrive’ the competition car driving reality show that sees competitors drifting, doughnuts, high-speed cornering and precision driving. Hyperdrive is a combination of the athleticism from American Ninja Warrior for cars with lots of flashing lights like Need for Speed… with realism.

The show revolves around male and female competitors from Europe, Brazil, Japan and North America from all age groups driving modified cars around set courses with obstacles to overcome with precision driving, mechanical know-how and speed. Some drivers even competing in stock road cars with simple upgrades for additional power. Cars featured on the show include Japanese sports cars, American muscle cars, rally cars, drift cars, and even a 1000hp Lamborghini Huracan.

Some obstacles on the show require drivers to slide their tail out and clip targets with the back half of their cars which proved difficult for some, especially the Lambo. Some require them to drive through water which can be tricky in stripped out drift cars with no protection. Another obstacle sees them driving between shipping containers that get narrower to the extent that the exit is just 6 inches wider than their car.

As a concept, Hyperdrive looks spectacular and does leave you awestruck in some cases. But, in no way is it perfect. For example, there are some obstacles like the water canon that waste quite a bit of water. While they may pose come difficult challenges when driving, it seems underwhelming as an obstacle and just a wastage of water in my eyes. Additionally, while the first driver who goes through the challenge may get a drier track than the competitors that follow them. And in the world of racing, even an ounce of added grip o a damp track counts immensely. That allows for some amount of unfairness between the competitors.

However, as entertainment, Hyperdrive is a show like no other which is only made better with the inclusion of cars. It has its highs and lows, celebrations and heartbreaks, car failures and driver errors and most awkwardly a facepalm moment when you see the driver of an AMG GTR failing to drift and hitting targets by opening his door which in the car world is everything that’s wrong. But all of it combined leaves you entertained and intrigued with cliff hanger episode endings that force you to keep binge-watching.

If you are even remotely affectionate towards automobiles, Hyperdrive is surely meant to entrain you and it does so brilliantly. So now you can thank me for sorting out your weekend binge scenes.