Hype luxury car-rental service expands to five new cities

Hype, the luxury car-rental service start-up, has launched its services in Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Coimbatore, Jaipur and Udaipur. “Using the Hype app, one can rent a luxury vehicle in a range of make and model selections. We also offer trip customisation that eliminates waits for airport shuttles, taxis and for-hire drivers,” the start-up said in a statement.

Raghav Belavadi, founder & CEO, Hype, added, “We’ve expanded services with proper safety measures like sanitisation, background check of clients, chauffeur’s temperature checks before and after the trips, masks/sanitisers for the chauffeur and passengers, and so on.”

