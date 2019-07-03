Hyderabad gets India’s first LED traffic signal lights on zebra crossing

People flouting traffic laws is a major issue in India and jumping traffic signals is quite the epidemic. While a lot of people try to get away with it saying they didn't see the traffic signal or the traffic policeman at an intersection. The state of Hyderabad is working on a solution to this problem with a new form of traffic signal which is fitted to the width of the road right before the zebra crossing. The new system has been installed at KBR Park junction on a trial basis. The lights are embedded into the road like reflector road signs and are waterproof.

The lights change colour as per the intersection's traffic signal from green to orange to red and are far more visible than traditional traffic lights which at times are blocked by hoardings or trees or large vehicles. The pilot project, if proven successful, will be taken to other roads across the city of Hyderabad.

The system should not only make traffic lights more visible but also inculcate the habit of stopping before the zebra crossings in road users. It appears to be a viable solution to users jumping traffic signals and should be adopted across the country as well. But we will know more about the project's practical viability once the trial in Hyderabad is concluded.

All you need to know about Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill

In related news, the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill that was recently approved by the government has some major changes when it comes to making traffic law enforcement more stringent. One of the major changes in the Bill includes a hefty Rs 10,000 fine if a road user fails to give way to an emergency vehicle like an ambulance.

Before the approval of the amendment, there was no provision for fining an offender blocking an emergency vehicle. Also, offences like drunk driving will now invite a fine of Rs 10,000 instead of the previous Rs 2,000.