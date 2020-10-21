Hummer is back! GMC unveils Hummer ‘electric supertruck’ that can drive diagonally

Crab Mode will allow the Hummer EV to move diagonally, which is a “functionality that is tailor-made for off-roading customers” - a feature enabled by the electric pickup truck’s four-wheel steering capability.

The definitive gas guzzler is back having spent years at a detox spa. The new Hummer is all-electric and is being called the first-ever ‘electric supertruck’ with three electric motors, 1,000 hp, adjustable air suspension, and a driving feature called ‘Crab Mode’. The production of the electric truck is set to begin in late 2021, likely before the Tesla Cybertruck goes into production.

General Motors’ multi-billion-dollar pivot to electrification will be spearheaded by the Hummer EV, so it is destined to be a very important vehicle in GM’s lineup. It will be the first GM vehicle to feature its new modular EV platform and battery known as Ultium. The new Hummer EV will be sold under the GMC brand and will be produced at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck factory that is now called Factory Zero.

The Hummer EV will come in four variants with a suggested price of $112,595 (approximately Rs 83.04 lakh) in the US) for the Hummer EV Edition 1 which will feature Crab Mode and Extract Mode. While the Crab Mode allows the truck to be driven diagonally, the Extract Mode raises the suspension by some six inches to negotiate extreme off-road terrain.

The Hummer EV3X will be made available in the fall of 2022. It’ll get three motors, boasting a 0-100 km/h sprint time of three seconds and a suggested price tag of $99,995 (approximately Rs 73.75 lakh).

Next up will be the Hummer EV2X in spring 2023 price at about $89,995 (approximately Rs 63.37 lakh). Lastly, the most affordable version Hummer EV2 will be launched in spring 2024. It’ll get two motors and a suggested price tag of $79,995 (approximately Rs 59 lakh). All four trims will claim a range of 560 km on one full charge.

The Hummer was the civilian version of the US Military vehicle called the Humvee. with the first model based on the original H1. GM, later on, introduced a smaller H2, followed by an even smaller H3. But as the Hummer was a gas guzzler, and meeting emissions would have been difficult, GM pulled the plug on it as demand began to drop in the late 2000s.

