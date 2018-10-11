Hummer for race track! 2,033 Nm of torque and a lot more on this tyre shredding monster

Folks at Mil-Spec Automotive have come up with a track-oriented Hummer. We wouldn't be surprised if you had to read that twice. After finishing work on Launch Edition series of Hummers, the chassis that was used for testing various parts were redundant. And that is when Mil-Spec CEO Adam Mitchell came up with a plan - turn it into a track car! After substantial brainstorming, the Track Titan was born.

The Track Titan is powered by a re-worked 6.6L Duramax engine which churns out 800hp and an insane 2033.7 Nm of peak torque. The original part-time four-wheel drive system combined with sticky Pirelli P-Zero tyres make sure all this power is safely delivered to the track.

Track Titan on a drag strip (Photo: Milspecauto)

This Hummer sits about seven inches lower than its military-spec counterparts, and it has been upgraded with six-piston callipers and rotors from Wilwood to ensure it stops well in time. It has also been given redesigned suspension parts and a lower roll bar.

On the inside, the military grade Hummer has been stripped of the unnecessary machine gun and ammunition. Instead, it gets Sparco racing seats. If you are interested in how much does this customisation cost, for some reason. Firstly, the Track Titan isn't for sale. Mil-Spec does sell an off-road oriented Hummer without the Titan appeal for $218000 (approximately Rs 1.62 crore).

The Track Titan wasn't built to just look evil, but it proved worthy of track abuse on Mil-Spec's facility grounds. Following the track test, the guys shipped it to M1 Concourse the week before 2017 Roadkill Nights on Woodward Ave, where it was driven by Aaron Bambach, who put the project on a sterner test on a private track day at M1.

Mil-Spec say that the Track Titan performed shockingly well, keeping up with sports cars that regularly lapped the M1. After the testing phase, the keys were handed over to Matt Zurbrick, who raced it on Woodward Ave. during the Dream Cruise weekend’s “Roadkill Nights” event, pretty much hurting some feelings blistering run on the strip.