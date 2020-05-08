Human error cause of road accidents in 95% cases: How Advanced Driver Assistance Systems can help

Road mishaps cost India 3-5% of its gross domestic product every year. India amounts to one percent of the vehicles across the world, yet it contributes almost 6% of the road fatalities on the road.

Blind-spot assistant (Image for representational purposes)

Governments, auto companies and various institutions across the globe are working towards reducing the number of road fatalities. Slowly but gradually, we are moving towards a world with safe roads. With a paradigm shift to a technologically advanced world, the automotive industry is now adopting advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to make roads more secure.

For example, at least one ADAS feature is available on 92.7 percent of new vehicles available in the U.S. according to a report. In India, the Union Ministry for Road and Highway Transport has said that they are working towards introducing a mandate which will bring Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) in all cars by 2022. ADAS can play a very crucial role in helping reduce road accidents, while also acting as a bridge to the future of autonomous vehicles.

With the rising number of road accidents across India, we need to do much more than just relying on strict regulations and policies from the government. Rather introduction of ADAS systems is the necessity of the hour for a secure & safer experience on the roads. In fact, a recent report by BCG suggests that driver assistance technologies can help save around 10,000 lives each year while saving more than $250 billion in the US alone.

Amongst the lives lost on road, the majority of the cases have shown humans at fault. In fact, human error accounts for 95% of all road accidents. This is widely seen in the cases where alertness on the road is often found to be missing as drivers are often attending calls and messages. This distraction combined with over speeding makes it even worse.

While the world is still far from adopting fully autonomous vehicles at mass level, there seems to be a surge in initiating efforts and coming closer to driver assistance solutions. Conglomerates from the automobile industry and the semiconductor industry are coming together to aid the vehicles on roads through advanced driver assistance systems. ADAS assists drivers behind the wheels in making a judgment so as to avoid mishaps.

Furthermore, the introduction of laser-based forward-facing lidar technology could enable ADAS to prevent 90% of the crashes currently not addressed by it. ADAS coupled with sensory technology provides assistance to the unguarded drivers from accidents and collisions. The smart technology interferes only on a need basis and at times when it can predict a possible collision.

ADAS exhibits a wide variety of features. From cruise control to engaging emergency brakes to traffic warnings to lane changing assistance to parking assistance to adaptive lighting and revealing blind spots and other information to the drivers while providing an enhanced experience to the users, ADAS can do it all.

The best part of ADAS is its integration to older vehicles without any requirement of additional parts equipping and securing the vehicles that are already on the road. According to a report by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the United States, ADAS is responsible for not only keeping people in the car safe but also keep other vehicles on the road and the pedestrians safe too.

Both the European Union and the United States are bullish on equipping vehicles with autonomous emergency braking systems and forward-collision warning systems. It’s time we leverage technology to make Indian roads safer as well. It’s time to say adios to road accidents with ADAS!

Author: Sanjay Gupta, Vice President & India Country Manager – NXP Semiconductors

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.

