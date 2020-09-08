Huge discounts on Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tigor: Up to Rs 65,000 off this September

There are still no consumer offers on the Tata Nexon electric as well as the Altroz hatchback. The latter in fact received a slight price increase a few days ago.

Tata Motors has rolled a fresh set of discounts for the month of September. The carmaker has its discount schemes running on the Harrier SUV, Nexon as well as Tiago and Tigor. There are no offers on the Tata Altroz though. Customers booking the cars online or through one of the authorised dealerships across the country. It must be noted that few Tata dealerships that fall in the red zone are still not functional. Depending on the car model, Tata dealerships are offering a varying levels of discounts for frontline workers, with the highest being on the Harrier – Rs 5,000. The Tata Tiago customer will get Rs 15,000 off as an outright cash benefit. If one is looking to exchange their old car, then an additional Rs 10,000 discount can be availed. Corporate customers can add Rs 3,000 more to this.

The Tiago’s sedan version, the Tata Tigor, has got a higher 15,000 cash benefit and a similar amount as exchange bonus. If one were to opt for the hot Tata Nexon, then there is only the Rs 15,000 exchange benefit that is applicable. Moreover, it is only on the diesel model. The Tata Harrier though gets the biggest benefit. An outright cash benefit is applicable on all variants except for the XZ+, XZA+ and Dark Edition. The exchange offer is for Rs 40,000, thereby taking the total tally to Rs 65,000. On the Tata Harrier Dark Edition, XZ+, and XZA+, there is the Rs 40,000 exchange benefit only.

As for the new launches, Tata Motors is tight-lipped on the same. The BS6 Tata Hexa is yet to make its way back to showrooms. It is likely that the car might never see the light of the day, with the Harrier around. The introduction of the Gravitas will make things even worse for the Hexa as its only USP of providing an extra pair of seats will be nullified.

