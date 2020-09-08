Huge discounts on Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tigor: Up to Rs 65,000 off this September

There are still no consumer offers on the Tata Nexon electric as well as the Altroz hatchback. The latter in fact received a slight price increase a few days ago.

By:September 8, 2020 1:31 PM

Tata Motors launches Nexon XM(S) variant Launched

Tata Motors has rolled a fresh set of discounts for the month of September. The carmaker has its discount schemes running on the Harrier SUV, Nexon as well as Tiago and Tigor. There are no offers on the Tata Altroz though. Customers booking the cars online or through one of the authorised dealerships across the country. It must be noted that few Tata dealerships that fall in the red zone are still not functional. Depending on the car model, Tata dealerships are offering a varying levels of discounts for frontline workers, with the highest being on the Harrier – Rs 5,000. The Tata Tiago customer will get Rs 15,000 off as an outright cash benefit. If one is looking to exchange their old car, then an additional Rs 10,000 discount can be availed. Corporate customers can add Rs 3,000 more to this.

The Tiago’s sedan version, the Tata Tigor, has got a higher 15,000 cash benefit and a similar amount as exchange bonus. If one were to opt for the hot Tata Nexon, then there is only the Rs 15,000 exchange benefit that is applicable. Moreover, it is only on the diesel model. The Tata Harrier though gets the biggest benefit. An outright cash benefit is applicable on all variants except for the XZ+, XZA+ and Dark Edition. The exchange offer is for Rs 40,000, thereby taking the total tally to Rs 65,000. On the Tata Harrier Dark Edition, XZ+, and XZA+, there is the Rs 40,000 exchange benefit only.

As for the new launches, Tata Motors is tight-lipped on the same. The BS6 Tata Hexa is yet to make its way back to showrooms. It is likely that the car might never see the light of the day, with the Harrier around. The introduction of the Gravitas will make things even worse for the Hexa as its only USP of providing an extra pair of seats will be nullified.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Now you can steal a Kia Sonet before you buy it! Sonet makes gaming debut in Grand Theft Auto V

Now you can steal a Kia Sonet before you buy it! Sonet makes gaming debut in Grand Theft Auto V

Audi Q2 India launch teased: Mini Countryman rival's expected price, specs

Audi Q2 India launch teased: Mini Countryman rival's expected price, specs

Price hike alert! Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Review, Road Test | Very first Husky in India deeply impresses

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Review, Road Test | Very first Husky in India deeply impresses

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe India launch date out: What to expect from 435hp BMW X6 rival!

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe India launch date out: What to expect from 435hp BMW X6 rival!

MG Hector sells 3 times lower than Kia Seltos but still dominates sales charts: Here's why!

MG Hector sells 3 times lower than Kia Seltos but still dominates sales charts: Here's why!

Baahubali actor Prabhas gifts this luxury SUV worth Rs 73 lakh to his gym trainer

Baahubali actor Prabhas gifts this luxury SUV worth Rs 73 lakh to his gym trainer

2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 video review: Price, specs, top speed, mileage!

2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 video review: Price, specs, top speed, mileage!

Renault Triber AMT video review: Price, specs, features

Renault Triber AMT video review: Price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 engine specs, features leaked: India launch this month

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 engine specs, features leaked: India launch this month

September offer: Huge discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Honda Civic, WR-V, Amaze

September offer: Huge discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Honda Civic, WR-V, Amaze

F1 2020: Pierre Gasly wins a dramatic home Italian GP for Alphatauri!

F1 2020: Pierre Gasly wins a dramatic home Italian GP for Alphatauri!

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 Video Review: Price, specs, features

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 Video Review: Price, specs, features

Massive discounts on Volkswagen Vento, Polo this September: Up to Rs 1.6 lakh off on these variants

Massive discounts on Volkswagen Vento, Polo this September: Up to Rs 1.6 lakh off on these variants

World EV Day: Mahindra e-Verito electric cab to travel 1,380 km from Delhi to Mumbai

World EV Day: Mahindra e-Verito electric cab to travel 1,380 km from Delhi to Mumbai

FADA appoints Vinkesh Gulati as its new President: Ashish Harsharaj Kale steps down!

FADA appoints Vinkesh Gulati as its new President: Ashish Harsharaj Kale steps down!

F1 2020: Hamilton beat Bottas to Italian GP pole as Ferrari qualify out of top 10 again

F1 2020: Hamilton beat Bottas to Italian GP pole as Ferrari qualify out of top 10 again

Hyundai asks owners of 2 lakh recalled vehicles to park outside, here's why!

Hyundai asks owners of 2 lakh recalled vehicles to park outside, here's why!

Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition unveiled: Maruti Ciaz rival gets these new features

Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition unveiled: Maruti Ciaz rival gets these new features

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa appointed as SIAM's new President

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa appointed as SIAM's new President