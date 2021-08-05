Huge discounts on outgoing Honda Amaze: Save this much on it, Jazz, City

If dealers have stocks of the outgoing Honda Amaze, you are going to get huge discounts on them. Up to Rs 57,243 off is being given on certain petrol variants.

By:August 5, 2021 1:04 PM
honda cars prices to increase from next month

Honda Car India Limited is ready to bring in the new Amaze sedan. This means one thing. If dealers have stocks of the outgoing model, you are going to get huge discounts on them. Up to Rs 57,243 off is being given on certain petrol variants. The Honda Amaze V as well as VX manual models gets a cash discount of Rs 5,000 or accessories worth Rs 5998. If one is exchanging their old car with the Amaze, then Rs 10,000 will be given. An additional Rs 9,000 off will be given if one is exchanging an old Honda car. Plus one gets an added loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. A corporate discount of Rs 4,000 is also being offered to those eligible. On the S MT grade, a higher Rs 20,000 off is being given or, one can also opt to get the Rs 24,243 worth accessories. There is a higher Rs 15,000 off on exchange has well. Honda has started accepting bookings for the new Amaze and it will be launched on August 18.

Also Read Updated Honda Amaze launch in August: Dzire rival likely to get these changes

Production of the new Amaze has started as well at the company’s facility in Rajasthan. The car will be dispatched to different showrooms across India shortly. Just in time before the launch so that test drives can simultaneously happen. Other Honda cars in the meanwhile are still available with discounts. On the new Honda City, the company is offering an overall discount of Rs 22,000. To be eligible for the same. a customer has to be a Honda customer first on which Rs 5,000 loyalty bonus will be given. If he exchanges his old Honda, then Rs 9,000 discount will be given. If he is a corporate, then Rs 8,000 will be offered. This same offer is available with the fourth-generation model too.

On the Honda WR-V, customers stand to gain up to Rs 34,058. However, this is only on the petrol version. A cash discount of Rs 5,000 or accessories worth Rs 6,058 are being offered. On car exchange, one will be given Rs 10,000 off and if its a Honda then an additional Rs 9,000. Add to that corporate and loyalty bonus of Rs 9,000 overall. The Honda Jazz too gets the same discounts.

