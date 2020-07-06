Huge discounts of up to Rs 1.6 lakh on Honda City, Civic, Amaze, this July

The highest discount is on the fourth-generation Honda City while the new Civic in its petrol and yet-to-be-launched diesel avatar gets massive outright cash benefits. The Amaze has the lowest discounts on offer.

By:Updated: Jul 06, 2020 11:14 AM

Honda Car India Limited has upped the ante when it comes to offering discounts on its popular car models. The Honda City in its fourth-generation was available for up to Rs 1 lakh discount last month. Honda has upped the discounts on its now and the car is available for as high as Rs 1.6 lakh off on certain variants. It is no secret that this older-gen model will continue alongside the all-new Honda City that is set to be launched on July 15. In this quest, HCIL will keep lower variants of the older City and promote the newer one with higher trims. The 4th-gen Honda City ZX variant therefore is available for a flat Rs 1.1 lakh discount while if you’re exchanging your car, then additional benefits of Rs 50,000 are applied. This is for the automatic variant while the ZX manual gets Rs 80,000 cash discount and Rs 50,000 on exchange.

Other variants of the Honda City too get a discount. The V and SV MT customers get Rs 15,000 off while V CVT customers not only get Rs 31,000 as cash discount but also Rs 20,000 more if they exchange their car. For the VX MT, Honda is offering outright Rs 55,000 while for the CVT, it is Rs 70,000. If you were to exchange your existing car, the discount will increase to an additional Rs 35,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. The Honda Civic is currently available only with a BS6 petrol engine, with the diesel expected to join the ranks soon. Honda though is already offering a discount of Rs 1,5 lakh on all variants of the BS6 Honda Civic. The petrol model gets Rs 1 lakh off.

Honda’s entry-level car in our market, the Honda Amaze meanwhile gets very less cash discount. If one were to exchange their car, customers get fourth and fifth year extended warranty worth Rs 12,000 free. There is also a Rs 15,000 cash discount on exchange. If the customer doesn’t want to exchange, he/she will still get the extended warranty as well as Rs 3,000 off. This is valid on all Amaze petrol and diesel variants.

