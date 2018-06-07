Huge car discounts on Tata Motors’ vehicles: Benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh as Tata celebrates 150 years

Tata Motors is celebrating 150 years of its parent organisation Tata Group by offering a special limited period discount offers on Tata cars and SUVs. All the Tata Motors' passenger vehicles including the likes of Tata Tiago, Tata Zest, Tata Bolt, Tata Hexa, Tata Tigor and the Tata Nexon gets wide benefits worth up to Rs 1 lakh. The company is also offering a provision of car insurance at Rs 1 and additional car exchange benefits. This is one of the first big car discounts on offer this monsoon. Tata Motors is confident that these discounts make it an exciting proposition for the first-time car buyers.

Commenting on the occasion, S.N Barman, Vice President – Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, PVBU, Tata Motors said, “Throughout the years, Tata Motors has continuously striven to meet the customers’ expectations and offer them with a joyous experience while purchasing a car. On the blissful occasion of the 150th anniversary of our Group, we wish to strengthen the bond of happiness amongst our customers through many beneficial offers this month.”

Tata Motors car discounts

These car discounts by Tata Motors ends on 25th June 2018. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business in the domestic market ended FY18 with a growth of 22%, compared to industry growth of 7%. The growth momentum continues in FY19 with a strong sales performance with an increase of 61% is sales, recorded in May 2018. With Turnaround 2.0, the Company strives towards a Sustainable Win in PVs by driving volumes and increasing market share.

At the Auto Expo 2018, Tata Motors showcased its latest H5X SUV concept along with 45X concept and many other urban smart mobility solutions. Recently, the company also launched Tata Nexon SUV with AMT gearbox priced at Rs 9.41 lakh (Ex-Showroom).