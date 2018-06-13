Huawei OceanConnect IoV platform: Aims to make vehicles smarter, safer & more efficient, here’s how

Huawei has introduced its OceanConnect IoV platform that offers multiple solutions to digitize vehicles and offer a new whole mobility experience. The company says that its new OceanConnect IoV platform is an integration between ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and the automotive industry. Huawei has termed this new technology as the 'digital engine' of intelligent and connected vehicles and offers four key services in the form of enablers through the new OceanConnect IoV. First is the connectivity enabler that ensures millions of reliable connections so that the vehicles stay connected in a secure manner. The OceanConnect IoV also has a data enabler that records data from the vehicles such as driving behaviour and vehicle conditions and on the basis of this information, the platform creates a Digital Twin of people and vehicles on the cloud. On the basis of accurate analysis of this information, the platform offers service recommendations and intelligent content distribution.

The third service is the ecosystem enabler that ensures third-party content and applications are integrated into the system taking automobile manufacturers as the priority. This helps the automobile manufacturers control their digital assets in a more efficient way. Last but not the least, the Huawei OceanConnect IoV also makes sure that the vehicles will be able to communicate with each other. For this, the platform will be developed in cooperation with Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and the company claims that the future transportation system will be safe, intelligent and efficient.

Watch our panel discussion video on Road safety in India:

Speaking on the introduction of Huawei OceanConnect IoV, Ma Haixu, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, said, “The Internet of Vehicles (IoV) leads to in-depth convergence of ICT and the automobile industry. The IoV empowers connected vehicles and intelligent services which enables faster digital transformation for the automobile industry. During this important transition, Huawei is dedicated to building a fully connected, intelligent world that connects people, vehicles, roads, and other things. Huawei is proud to become a preferred strategic partner of global automobile manufacturers.”

Huawei in association with PSA Group had released the world's largest OEM project yet and the first automobile model DS 7 CROSSBACK was developed on the OceanConnect IoV platform. The model has already been released in China and Europe. Huawei is currently showcasing digital transformation solutions at the CEBIT exhibition in Germany from 11th to 15th June in Germany.