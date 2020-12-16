How to get high-security plates, fuel-type stickers: Fines, online process & more explained

The transport department had issued a public notice in October asking vehicle owners to get HSRP (high-security plates) and colour-coded stickers affixed, warning of launching a drive to catch violators.

The Delhi Transport Department on Tuesday started a drive to check vehicles for HSRP (high-security number plate) and colour-coded fuel-type stickers. Reports suggest that well over 200 vehicles have been fined over non-compliance with the rules on HSRP and fuel stickers. Vehicles found without these can be fined Rs 10,000, which is compoundable to Rs 5,500 under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

The mandatory installation of HSRP and fuel-type stickers had been in talks since before the pandemic broke out, but the government announced in October that these have been mandatory and warned of fining violators. The government has also made a website available through which vehicle owners can apply for these from home. The department is also facilitating home delivery service for HSRPs and colour-coded stickers in select cities, including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida.

If your car or scooter/motorcycle or commercial vehicle still does not have an HSRP and stickers, it is inevitable you’ll have to get them. Following is the process to apply for HSRP and fuel-type stickers.

– How to apply for HSRP and colour-coded stickers:

– Log on to bookmyhsrp.com to register

– Pick your vehicle’s category – car, two-wheeler, three-wheeler, four-wheeler, heavy motor vehicle, other, or commercial vehicle

– Enter your vehicle’s make (for example, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj, Piaggio, etc)

– Pick a state (Delhi or Uttar Pradesh)

– Pick a dealership in your city

– Pick your vehicle’s fuel type – petrol, diesel, CNG, electric, or CNG-petrol

– Fill in details like registration number and personal details like vehicle owner’s mobile number, address, etc, post which an OTP will be generated to proceed further

– Details of booking of the vehicle will be required at this stage

– The portal will now confirm details of delivery of the HSRP and stickers, if applicable

– Before you make the payment and check, the details on your HSRP booking, dealer and delivery will be shared on the registered mobile phone

Pricing for two-wheeler HSRP is as follows: Rs 320-380 + GST (18%) and Rs 400-500 + GST (18%) for imported/high end bikes. Some dealerships are also offering the service offline at Rs 600-1100 for four-wheelers and Rs 300-400 for two-wheelers.

