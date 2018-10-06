Hrithik Roshan to endorse new Tata Tigor: India launch on 10 October

Bollywood celebrity and popular actor Hrithik Roshan has been signed as the new brand ambassador by Tata Motors ahead of the launch of the all-new Tata Tigor on October 10, 2018. Tata Motors has been aggressive on rolling out new products and its marketing team has been equally aggressive in promoting the market both digitally and otherwise. Tata Motors had earlier signed famous footballer Lionel Messi to represent its Tiago (Zica) brand. Tata Nexon SUV is among the top-sponsor of the famous Indian Premier League, the association between the company and India's favourite cricket tournament started in 2018 for the next five years.

Akshay Kumar endorses Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicles Business and now Hrithik Roshan's charm will indeed benefit the buyers of the all-new Tata Tigor. Mayank Pareek – President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors believes that Hrithik resonates perfectly with the Tigor brand with versatility and consistently strong performance. "We hope our customers like this new avatar of the Tigor and we look forward to their continued support,” he added.

Hrithik Roshan said “I am honoured to be associated with the Tata Motors family and excited to be part of this journey. I wish Tata Tigor good luck ahead of its launch.” As India enters the festive ride expect huge brand campaigns including TVCs, outdoor branding and digital campaigns.

Tata Tigor will come with some design changes and updated features on the inside. However, the engine and transmission options will remain the same. Expect minor tweaks like redesigned bumpers and on the inside, a larger touchscreen infotainment system that supports both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.