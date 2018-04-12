Hrithik Roshan buys Aston Martin Rapide S: What made Bollywood Hunk fall for best-selling Aston Martin in India

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has recently added yet another exotic car in the garage. Hrithik has recently took the delivery of a brand new Aston Martin Rapide S in India. Hrithik was recently seen with his latest possession with his kids. Hrithik Roshan has picked the silver colour of the car. If you are too curious to know the price of the car, you will have to spend Rs 3.9 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) if you want to park it in your garage. The Aston Martin Rapide is the best selling model by the company in India. The Aston Martin Rapide S brings to table the practicality factor as it is a four-door saloon but is essentially a sportscar underneath.

The car gets power from a 6.0 litre, V12 engine that comes mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine on the Aston Martin Rapide S sheds out a maximum power output of 552 bhp along with a peak torque of 620 Nm. With this set-up, the car can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph and the top speed is pegged at 327 kmph. Aston Martin offers a wide range of customisation options with the Rapide S. A customer can choose from even the minor details like the seat stitching colour to the roof type.

The Aston Martin Rapide S gets an infotainment system on the rear that includes a 1000-watt Bang & Olufsen audio system as well. The Aston Martin Rapide S gets features like three-stage dynamic stability control, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake force distribution) and a lot more.

It is not just Hrithik Roshan in Bollywood who has now as Aston Martin in his garage. Ranveer Singh also took the delivery a Rapide S last year. The actor gifted himself the car on the occasion of turning 32 years old. Contrary to Hrithik's silver coloured model, Ranveer went for the white shade. The Aston Martin Rapide S progresses on 20-inch silver alloy wheels with a diamond finish.

