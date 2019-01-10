Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Dance Maestro’s super expensive car collection has a classic Ford Mustang too!

Bollywood celebrity Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 44th birthday and we'd like to wish him in the only way we know how. With 'he's a jolly good fellow.. yada-yada-yada' out of the way, we'll focus on his cars for he who has good cars, has our attention. Mr Roshan a.k.a the Greek God of Bollywood happens to a car fanatic, a fact very evident in his car collection which has a Ford Mustang. It's not that it's a Mustang but that it is from the 1960s. Not many own and maintain a classic American muscle. So, happy birthday Mr Roshan! And for his fans, here's what all the man drives around in:

Rolls Royce Ghost Series II

One of the most luxurious cars that money can buy, Hrithik Roshan is the proud owner of the Rolls Royce Ghost Series II. The actor gifted himself the said car on his 42nd birthday that set him back by a whopping Rs 7 crore. The Ghost is powered by a 6.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that makes 563 hp along and 780 Nm of torque. Rolls Royce Ghost series II does a top speed of 250 km/h and can sprint from a 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Hrithik got into an accident in his father Rakesh Roshan's Mercedes-Benz S-Class and got out of it unhurt. Impressed by the safety and build quality, he decided to buy one for himself. The S-Class draws power from a 4.7-litre V8 engine that makes 429 hp of power and 700 Nm of torque. Thanks to this setup, Hrithik's S-Class can do a top speed of 250 km/h.

Ferrari 360 Modena

The same Ferrari model that Sachin Tendulkar also owned at one point in time, Hrithik could not resist himself from buying one for himself as well. Ferrari Modena takes its name inspiration from an Italian city and it is the same place where Enzo Ferrari was born. Powering this car is a 3.6-litre V8 engine that churns out 400 hp of power and with this, the car can do a top speed of over 300 km/h and 0 to 100 km/h takes 4.8 seconds.

Maserati Spyder

Now known as the Maserati Gran Turismo, the Maserati Spyder was in production between 2000 and 2009 before the modified GT version came into the market. Hrithik bought the two-door convertible Spyder also known as ‘Tipo’ for a cool Rs 90 lakh. The Spyder has a top speed of 280 km/h and goes from 0-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo

While the word Porsche might instantly bring a two-door sports car to mind, the Cayenne SUV is their major volume driver. Of course, Hrithik Roshan who is a true enthusiast when it comes to his cars, got the go-faster Cayenne Turbo which is his bread and butter car that he uses to get around.

1966 Ford Mustang

And now, the big one. Owning a classic Ford Mustang is quite an indicator of good taste in cars. Hrithik's is a 1966 vintage with a hard top and a blue paint job. The new Mustang made to several Indian celebrities' car collections, but only a purist can maintain a classic and Hrithik has done exactly that rather beautifully. (Photo: RamblinAround)