How wrapping car key fob in aluminium foil can prevent car theft!

If you own a high-end luxury car and time and again, the idea of your beloved vehicle getting stolen comes to your mind, then a simple technique can help you out in a big way. Wrapping your car key in an aluminium foil can prevent the robbery attempt by thieves! Yes, using aluminium foil blocks the signals from the key fobs which the thieves amplify to unlock your car easily even if you are sitting on the fourth floor of your building. The method of hijacking the keyless entry system has increased in the past and the cases of 'relay attacks' have seen a significant spike. Performing such kind of theft involves two devices - an amplifier and a relay transmitter. An amplifier helps in enhancing the range of the car fob signal and hence, even a key fob that is placed quite far from a vehicle can be used to unlock it.

After this is done, the role of a relay transmitter comes into play. The device catches the signal and acts as a channel for the key fob signals after which the thieves find it easy to unlock a vehicle. Multiple cases have been reported in numerous parts of the world where the thieves use the said method to steal a vehicle without leaving any trace. While wrapping your car's key fob in an aluminium foil is not the most ideal way to prevent any thefts, it can be seen as the most inexpensive way. In order to prevent this, car companies are now introducing key fobs with motion sensors that automatically deactivate when they are stored in one place. Holly L. Hubert, founder and CEO, Global Security IQ who retired from the FBI in 2017 had stated to the media, "Although it's not ideal, it is the most inexpensive way. The cyber threat is so dynamic and ever changing, it’s hard for consumers to keep up.”

In case you want to stay away from the hassle of wrapping your car key in an aluminium foil, here is an alternative. There are multiple key pouches and bags available that blocks electromagnetic signals and hence, will prevent you from falling prey to the aforementioned kind of trap. While this can be annoying to pull your keys out of the pouch every time you get into the car, it is certainly easier than wrapping those in an aluminium foil.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!