How Volkswagen India plans to ensure customer safety from Covid-19

Volkswagen India has issued new guidelines as a wellness policy to safeguard its employees, dealer partners and customers. The guidelines highlight maintaining health, hygiene and sanitisation standards across all VW facilities.

Volkswagen India has introduced a new wellness policy that will be rolled out across all its facilities. All Volkswagen touchpoints across the country will follow new guidelines for improved health, hygiene and sanitisation standards. The new steps are being taken as operations resume in the COVID-19 era to ensure employee safety along with safeguarding dealer partners and customers as well. VW India aims to use this to re-build customer confidence and provide peace of mind for the customer to visit a VW dealership and workshop.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, safety is in our DNA, which isn’t limited to our vehicles but also extends to human well-being. The #VWellnessIndia program provides our network extensive details on sanitisation and contactless measures that need to be implemented for business continuity. We aim to offer our customers complete peace of mind and a hassle-free experience while visiting a Volkswagen sales and service facility.”

Volkswagen’s new wellness policy will adhere to three important pillars:

VW has issued new guidelines that feature detailed health protection measures, social distancing practices along with do’s and don’ts at work.

It is conducting virtual training sessions for its employees and the network staff who will need to follow strict guidelines and sanitisation protocols as a daily routine.

The promotion of digital tools in order to provide a contactless experience to customers for sales and service.

Volkswagen is encouraging its facilities to use protective gear and perform contactless greetings while welcoming customers to the dealership or workshop. All 137 showroom and 116 service workshops are being provided with PPE kits including hand gloves and masks. VW will be rolling out a new ‘Safe & Sanitised’ logo to depicting adherence of the hygiene practice at all sanitised and disinfected touchpoints.

Moving forward, the brand will be encouraging the use of digital brochures, remote test-drive experiences, pick-up and drop services to its customers during interactions. VW has also developed a digital infrastructure for customers who prefer to interact with the brand remotely. The platform caters to the sales and after-sales services and it further provides contactless services, doorstep delivery and virtual engagement possibilities.

