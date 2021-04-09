How Toyota’s Smiles Plus package will help you save on service costs, genuine parts and more

Toyota customers can now avail a new after-sales package which will enable them with saving on service and genuine parts. The new Toyota Smile Plus package is also said to be customisable to customer needs.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has announced the launch of Smiles Plus, an after-sales scheme for its customers. Smiles Plus is a pre-paid service package that will be offered on all Toyota branded vehicles including the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Yaris, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Legender, Camry Hybrid and Vellfire. Toyota states that Smiles Plus will offer a comprehensive and customisable service package, and it can be tailored to the customer’s specific needs. Toyota will be offering the new Smiles Plus scheme across all its workshops in India.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President at TKM said, “At Toyota, we understand that the key to having customers for life is by providing heart touching experience, seamless communication & complete peace of mind. With the help of unique programs like Smiles Plus, we thrive to fortify our existing bond with our esteemed customers and enhance their experience by providing world-class services that Toyota is globally reputed for. We will continue to bring about solutions for a fast and seamless experience for our customers and provide more avenues to our customers in line with emerging market demands.”

Under Smiles Plus, Toyota promises six key features in terms of benefits and services. Customers will have the flexibility of service location, protection from service cost hikes, and savings on service costs. Additionally, as one would be getting the vehicle serviced at an authorised branded workshop, the use of Toyota Genuine Parts and recommended service is also promised. The added benefit will of course see Toyota’s own trained technicians performing the services on the vehicles. As customisable packages, customers can choose between “Essential”, “Super Health”, “Super Torque” and “Ultra” packages. They include periodic maintenance, general repairs, etc. Smiles Plus would be offered at all Toyota dealerships and workshops across India. Customers will be able to choose annual package tenures between one, two or three years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.