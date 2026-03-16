How Toyota doubled Hyryder sales in two years

It’s the only nameplate in India to achieve this kind of growth without a facelift or generation change

A car’s sales trajectory follows a predictable path: a high-profile launch, peak demand in the initial months, sales slowing down after 2-3 years, a midlife facelift to arrest falling sales, and a completely new generation in the fifth or seventh year to restart the cycle.

But the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has defied this norm. After a relatively modest start following its September 2022 launch, the midsize SUV is growing exponentially. In its first full year (2023), the Hyryder sold 42,782 units, averaging 3,565 units per month. By 2024, that average climbed to 5,246 units (62,956 total). In 2025, it surged to a monthly average of 7,143 units, totalling 85,710 units for the year.

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This growth makes the Hyryder story a potential case study for business schools. The SUV doubled its annual sales from 2023 to 2025 without a single cosmetic tweak, mechanical overhaul, or generation change. In an industry where newness is valued, this 100% growth on an ageing visual platform is unheard of.

Defying the trend

To put this in perspective, other models that saw substantial growth during this period relied on portfolio expansions. For instance, while Mahindra Thar sales grew 88.9% between 2023 and 2025, a significant portion of that surge came only after the launch of the five-door Thar Roxx in August 2024. Similarly, Mahindra’s sub-4 metre SUV growth of 74.9% happened because the ageing XUV300 transitioned into the new-generation XUV 3XO.

The only other legacy models to grow without design changes were the Mahindra Scorpio (Classic and N) and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. But their growth rates – 45.8% and 47.7%, respectively – were less than half of the Hyryder’s vertical climb.

The power of the hybrid

Automotive analysts told this newspaper that the Hyryder is benefiting from a perfect storm of consumer sentiment shifting towards hybrid technology and the strength of the Toyota brand. “Although the Hyryder is available in both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid variants, data suggests the mix is shifting towards the latter,” an analyst said. “The Toyota badge has also helped. In a segment where long-term ownership costs and resale value are paramount, Toyota’s reputation for reliability has acted as a force multiplier.”

While the Hyryder isn’t yet a case study at a major B-school, academicians have taken note of its growth. A professor from a leading IIM observed that the Hyryder’s success rewrites the rules of product planning. “It proves that if the core value proposition – in this case, sustainability, frugal mobility, and trust – is strong enough, the product fatigue that usually sets in by year two can be bypassed,” the professor said.

Toyota’s viewpoint

Sabari Manohar, executive vice-president at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, attributes this performance to a deep-rooted trust in the brand. “Today’s customers are looking for vehicles that deliver high fuel efficiency, advanced technology, and long-term reliability. The Hyryder meets these expectations,” Manohar said.

While he declined to share variant-wise sales split, he noted there is a “healthy and well-balanced mix” between the Strong Hybrid and Neo Drive (mild hybrid) variants. He added that timely value additions, such as the Aero Edition and Tech Package, along with an industry-leading 8-year/160,000 km hybrid battery warranty, have kept the product relevant without needing a facelift.

Hyryder, Grand Vitara, Victoris

Under the skin, the Hyryder is similar to Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara and Victoris – thanks to the Suzuki-Toyota tie-up – but Grand Vitara saw sales dip by 8.1% between 2023 and 2025. This divergence is partly explained by the introduction of the Victoris.

Launched in September 2025, the Victoris has sold 64,528 units, taking away sales from its sibling Grand Vitara, but without impacting the first cousin Hyryder. Gaurav Vangaal, associate director at S&P Global Mobility, said: “Maruti Suzuki’s volume management indicates a calculated strategy – allowing the Victoris to establish its presence by easing volumes of the Grand Vitara, while Toyota benefits from incremental Hyryder sales. It is a well-orchestrated move that ensures both brands capture different consumer segments without cannibalising each other directly.”

As the industry moves into 2026, sources told us that a 7-seater Hyryder is in the works – which Toyota didn’t confirm. But seven seats or five, Toyota’s order books appear to be full, and the carmaker has proved that in order to win, you don’t always need a fresh face, but a trusted heart.