How to use DigiLocker: Picture-wise steps to upload Driving License, vehicle’s RC and more

The Ministry of road transport and Highways led by Nitin Gadkari has finally issued a notification to all the Indian State's transport authorities directing them to legally accept the documents including Driving License and vehicle's Registration Certificates (RCs) on to the government's DigiLocker mobile app. The Government says that this Digital India push will make citizen's life easy and this was initiated after receiving a number of RTIs from Citizens.

I recently tried to upload my driving license on the DigiLocker app and here's a step by step process. Also, I have mentioned my personal experience at the end of this article on uploading and overall usage of DigiLocker.

Steps to upload documents on DigiLocker: Driving License and Vehicle Registration Certificates:

Let's start with simple things:

Step1: Go to digiocker.gov.in and sign up using your mobile number

Step 2: Enter your OTP and secure your app using USER ID and Password

Step 3: Enter a four-digit MPIN: This will be very useful as the app prompts MPIN for everything you do.

Step 4: Once logged in, try and explore the app. Make sure you are aware of the icon symbols

Step 5: Link your Aadhar with DigiLocker: Without linking the Aadhar, the Digilocker will not let you upload your documents.

In order to get your digital driving license and Vehicle RC on DigiLocker it is a must to link your DigiLocker with Aadhar. Once this is done, you can access "Pull partner Documents" section. The app will prompt you to do many things including adding your DL, click it and you will be asked to fill "Son/Wife/Daughter of" details along with your current Driving License Number. No matter which State's Driving License you hold, it will be linked in about a minute and will be reflected in your DigiLocker in about another 10 minutes.

The same process is followed for your car/bike/scooter's RC to be uploaded on the DigiLocker App. Again, ensure that MPIN is secured while logging into the app as you will be prompted for password many times. The digital copy of Driving license and Vehicle's RC is digitally signed by MoRTH. The data is fetched in real-time from the National Register database and has a timestamp for record keeping purposes. This digital document is a legally valid document under the Indian IT Act 2000. Once the document is fetched and linked, users can find them in the "Issued Documents" section for later reuse.

Uploading and logging into the DigiLocker are easy, however, fetching documents and linking them takes time. The DigiLocker App is slow and even when the work is done, it takes time to reflect. However, the app will put your documents in place and there is no worry about carrying the original documents. It is not just about your DL and car's RC, your birth certificate, School mark sheets, PAN, Aadhar and many other documents. You can also upload your own documents to keep it safe.

DigiLocker is the government's way of saying Your Secret's safe with Us and we hope that it stays safe.