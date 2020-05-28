How to upgrade from Volkswagen Polo to Vento with VW’s Omni-channel mobility

The Volkswagen digital schemes ensure that the customer can either lease or buy a Polo with the option to upgrade to a Vento at a later date with no recurring costs.

By:Published: May 28, 2020 7:31:24 PM

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India (VWPCI) recently updated all its models to BS6. The model line-up includes the Volkswagen Polo, Vento, Tiguan AllSpace and the T-Roc. The company is going bullish on SUVs and its future line-up also suggests the same. To make it vehicles more alluring to the car buying population, VWPCI has come up with new schemes. These schemes are digitally integrated and are part of the Volkswagen Omni-channel mobility. Basically, Volkswagen’s Power Lease program through Orix and Secure which allows the customer to upgrade to another model from the family are now one. Through Lease, customers can opt for ‘pay-for-usage’ that enables them to a zero downpayment scheme, flexible maintenance options as well as insurance coverage. The tenure can be two, three or four years. Moreover, customers can also avail tax benefits, buy-back or even retain the car model at the end of the term.

Through the Power Lease, there are two leasing options – Dry and Wet. Opting for the former means the customer has to bear the cost of the vehicle maintenance as well as VWPCI will only buy the car back from him at a pre-determined value. Going for the Wet Lease option endows the customer with a market buy-back value of the car from Volkswagen. Moreover, the entire maintenance cost will be covered under this scheme. Power Lease also offers easy upgrade and no recurring cost options. And as an introductory offer, Volkswagen is currently offering a two-month lease rental holiday. So, if you lease a Volkswagen car under the program till 31 July, 2020, you won’t have to pay the rental for the first two months. Upgrading from a Polo to Vento can be easily done through this method.

As part of the Volkswagen Secure plan, customers get the choice to purchase a Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace or Vento with a lower EMI as well as flexible downpayment.  This option assures a guaranteed future value, thus lowering customers’ monthly EMI payments. It also includes insurance coverage for a tenure of three or four years, and the choice to retain, upgrade, or sell back the car at an assured value at the end of the tenure. This option, however, is available only with the Volkswagen Vento and Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace.

Most of the aforementioned schemes by Volkswagen Finance.

 

